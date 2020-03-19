Underlight Angling Rod revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion

Blizzard Entertainment is treating fans with yet another Hearthstone expansion. Ashes of Outland features the game’s first new class since 2014, together with a new set of cards.

The latest card to join the expansion is Underlight Angling Rod, a three cost Paladin weapon with three damage and two durability. It reads, “After your Hero attacks, add a random Murloc to your hand.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card is fishy looking, especially since Paladin isn’t known for its high-end Murloc cards. For Underlight Angeling Rod to take off in Ashes of Outland, Blizzard will need to pull a few Murlocs out of the hat.

In terms of stats, the card is average. It has its uses in an early-game oriented deck, but there are already many other options for Paladin. Without a good set of Murlocs, the card is simply not worth running in a deck.

That being said, Underlight Angeling Rod could be a decent choice for arena decks. It offers a certain amount of value that should be never be underestimated in a chaotic arena scenario.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashe of Outland expansion is set to release on April 7. Stay tuned for more card reveals.