Two-Faced Investor joins Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

Feeling lucky?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The cards are piling high for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion.

The latest card to join the game is Two-Faced Investor, a Neutral three-cost minion with two attack and four health. It reads “At the end of your turn, reduce the cost of a card in your hand by (1). (50 percent chance to increase).”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Two-Faced Investor could end up doing more harm than good, but it’s not completely useless. Two attack and four health for just three mana should never be underestimated. It’s a solid early-game drop past its RNG effect.

The problem with the card is that it’s much too unreliable to be played in constructed. Unless it’s immediately silenced, which is frankly a waste, it will likely impede your chances of winning. But if luck is in your favor, it could, of course, just as easily win you the game.

Two-Faced Investor might be able to fit in a Rogue deck in one form or another, but it will probably be reserved for the arena. It’s a fun card, despite its obvious weaknesses.

United in Stormwind kicks off on Aug 3. Stay tuned for more Hearthstone card reveals.