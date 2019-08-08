Twitch Drops return for Hearthstone Masters Tour Seoul

Twitch Drops will be returning for Hearthstone Masters Tour Seoul just in time to help give your Saviors of Uldum collection a tiny bit of support.

Through Twitch Drops, Blizzard rewards players for watching competitive Hearthstone on Twitch. This means you’ll be able to earn packs just by watching the Masters Tour Seoul event.

During the Masters Tour Seoul broadcast, players will be able to earn one Saviors of Uldum pack after viewing for three hours. After watching for six hours, players will be awarded one additional pack. This means players can earn two packs just for watching the event. Hours logged toward earning your packs can be consecutive or non-consecutive. This means if you tune out of the event but return to it later, you’ll add on to your total time from earlier.

In addition to the two packs you can earn after watching for six hours, you’ll also be eligible to earn a classic pack at random. Every hour, 1,500 lucky eligible viewers will be randomly rewarded with classic card packs.

In order to be eligible for Twitch Drops, you’ll need to make sure your Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked. To do this, navigate to the Twitch settings menu by clicking your account name in the top-right corner of the home screen. You’ll then need to find the Connections tab and follow that to the Battle.net section. After finding Battle.net, the on-screen instructions will walk you through connecting your accounts.

You can earn free packs during Masters Tour Seoul, which runs from Aug. 15 to 18. You can check out the broadcast on the official Hearthstone Twitch channel.