Twitch drops enabled for Hearthstone Grandmasters Season One Playoffs

If the Fire Fest-EVIL isn’t enough to keep your Hearthstone craving satisfied this weekend, Twitch has your back.

The first season of Hearthstone Grandmasters will come to a conclusion this weekend, and you can get free card packs by watching it go down.

In celebration of the Hearthstone Grandmasters Season One playoffs, Blizzard is giving away card packs through Twitch Drops. Players will be able to earn one Rise of Shadows card pack for watching three hours of the Hearthstone Grandmasters playoffs. Viewing hours can be accumulated consecutive or non-consecutively and can be earned on any of Blizzard’s official Hearthstone Twitch channels.

Players who watch for a total of six hours will be granted another free card pack. In addition to the two packs you can earn by watching, 1,500 lucky viewers will be randomly rewarded with card packs from the Classic set every hour.

Before players can participate in Twitch Drops, first they’ll need to make sure their Battle.net and Twitch accounts are linked. In order to do so, navigate to the Settings menu of your Twitch account. From there, under the connections tab you will see a Battle.net section. You can then follow on-screen instructions that will guide you through the account connection process.

You can check out Hearthstone Grandmasters this weekend, July 12 to 14, on the official Hearthstone Twitch channel.