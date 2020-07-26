Turalyon revealed in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion continues and over a third of the cards have been revealed.

Douyu streamer Yi Ling Shu revealed Tenured Professor Turalyon, a legendary Paladin minion that costs eight mana, has three attack, 12 health, and Rush. He also has an ability that changes the stats of any minion it attacks, both attack and health, to three.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

While the potency of this seems very weak on paper at first glance, it is a way for Paladins to remove sturdy high-health threats of opponents without the use of spells. Turalyon’s effect allows him to use this battle-clearing guarantee at least four times before falling in battle outside of other influences of damage or healing. One important warning to consider if a Paladin list includes Turalyon is to not use his attack on a weaker minion outside of emergencies. This is due to the fact that his effect will indiscriminately change a minions’ stats to three, whether or not it was higher or lower than three.

Scholomance Academy will be released on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.