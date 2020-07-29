Trick Totem, Steward of Scrolls, and Voracious Reader coming in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

The final card reveal stream for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy is happening right now, introducing a plethora of cards before the expansion is released next month.

Blizzard showcased Trick Totem, Steward of Scrolls, and Voracious Reader during the first match of the stream today.

Trick Totem is a rare Mage Shaman dual-class card that costs three mana, has 0/3 stats, and an end of turn effect that casts a random spell that costs three or less. Steward of Scrolls is a common neutral Elemental minion that costs five mana with 4/4 stats, a Battlecry that lets you discover a Spell, and has +1 Spell Damage. Voracious Reader is a rare neutral minion that costs two mana, has 1/3 in stats, and a powerful end of turn effect that lets you draw cards from your deck until you have three cards in hand.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Trick Totem has a threatening presence that can garner a ton of value if you’re lucky enough and if your opponent can’t clear it. Steward of Scrolls is a fair-sized midrange minion that draws a ton of comparisons to Azure Drake. But instead of drawing a card from your deck, you can Discover a spell from your class. Voracious Reader is a potent neutral card that can refill your hand constantly if your hand is empty at the end of each of your turns, making it reminiscent of Jeeves from Goblins vs Gnomes.

Scholomance Academy will be released on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.