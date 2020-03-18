Torrent joins the Shaman class in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Blizzard unveiled a new Hearthstone expansion yesterday named Ashes of Outland. Demon Hunter, the game’s first new and Illidan Stormrage inspired class, is on its way, as well as a slew of cards to coincide with the Year of the Phoenix.

The latest card to join the game is Torrent, a five-cost Shaman spell. It deals eight damage to a minion. If you played a spell during your last turn, it costs three less mana.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Torrent does a hefty amount of damage and works perfectly against control-oriented decks. It won’t be extremely useful against early aggression, falling short to face decks, but it does have its place in the metagame.

If Ashes of Outland can deliver a strong set of low-cost Shaman spells, then Torrent will essentially act as a two-cost card, giving it plenty of value. If it remains at five mana, though, it’ll leave much to be desired and likely won’t see playtime in a competitive environment.

Ashes of Outland is set to release on April 7. Hearthstone fans can pre-purchase the expansion today in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.