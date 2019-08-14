Top Hearthstone Saviors of Uldum deck for each class

Finding a viable Hearthstone deck that you enjoy can sometimes be quite challenging.

This task is always difficult during the first few weeks of an expansion. Since most players don’t get the opportunity to test the expansion like famous content creators, most of their first decks will be based on something they saw on a stream. This leads to players building versions of decks that are nowhere near refined.

Although the recent Hearthstone expansion, Saviors of Uldum, is still in its infancy, it’s been out long enough to compile some worthwhile data. If you’re someone who plays Hearthstone without the added benefit of a deck tracker, you won’t understand the help it provides until you do. HSReplay provides one of the best trackers in the business and also uses that data it gathers to present deck win rate statistics.

Based on data gathered by HSReplay, here’s a look at the top win rate deck for each class right now. Below each section, you’ll find a code that you can copy to paste the card list directly into your Hearthstone library.

Control Warrior

You’re not reading the wrong guide. Control Warrior is still one of the most dominant decks in the game. Even though this deck has a lot of the same old stuff, it still gives you the chance to take a few new toys for a spin.

One new card that’s essential to this deck is the Tomb Warden. This card is an eight-cost 3/6 Taunt minion with a very powerful Battlecry. Tomb Warden’s Battlecry causes it to summon a copy of itself. This means you essentially get two 3/6 minions for the price of one.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAQcIkvgCg/sCjvsCoIADhp0DqKQD8qgDn7cDC0uiBP8HnfACm/MCnvsCs/wCkp8Dn6EDn6QDgqgDAA==

Highlander Hunter

One of the coolest additions that came with Saviors of Uldum is a variety of new cards that benefit the Highlander archetype. Highlander decks don’t use any duplicate cards and in return, they benefit from certain cards.

The new Hunter Legendary Dinotamer Brann, for example, is a seven-cost 2/4 Battlecry minion. If your deck has no duplicates, Dinotamer Brann’s Battlecry will summon King Krush. For those who don’t remember, King Krush is a nine-cost 8/8 minion with Charge. As you can see, most cards that require the Highlander archetype do their best to make it worth your while.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAR8engGoArUDxwOHBMkErgbFCNsJ7Qn+DJjwAp7wAu/xAqCAA6eCA5uFA/WJA+aWA/mWA76YA7acA56dA/yjA+WkA5+lA6KlA6alA4SnA5+3AwAA

Murloc Paladin

If you thought you’d be seeing an expansion without a viable Murloc Paladin deck, you’ve been misled. Part of the reason Murloc Paladin is so great right now is because of how obvious the archetype is.

Many of the Murlocs in this deck have been in numerous iterations of Murloc Paladin as the Standard format has changed over the years. You’ll still notice a few inclusions from Saviors of Uldum, however. Cards like Finley and Zephrys make for great stat sticks even if you don’t get to use their effects.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZ8FBK8E0pkDg6ED/KMDDcUD2wP+A+MFzwanCPz8At6CA+KJA7WYA6+nA5upA8qrAwA=

Control Mage

Control Mage is another archetype with some familiar faces that’s been dominating recently. Even though this deck includes cards from previous iterations of Control Mage, such as Alexstrasza and Frost Nova, some of its new faces are what makes it so fun.

King Phaoris is one of the most powerful cards in Saviors of Uldum and is a godsend for Control Mage. King Phaoris has a Battlecry that summons a random minion of the same cost for each spell in your hand. Since this version of Control Mage has no shortage of massive spells, King Phaoris usually fetches you at least a few beefy minions.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0ECMUExvgCoIADlpoDip4D2KADoaEDn7cDC4oByQOrBMsEvuwCg5YDn5sDoJsDwqEDi6QD8qUDAA==

Quest Shaman

So far it looks like Corrupt the Water is the best performing Quest in the game. The new Shaman Quest card joined Hearthstone with Saviors of Uldum and it’s been making waves.

Corrupt the Waters requires you to play six Battlecry cards. After doing so, you’ll be rewarded with the improved Hero Power, Heart of Vir’naal. This Hero Power costs two mana and will cause your Battlecries to trigger twice during a turn. Since Shaman is one of the EVIL classes, you’ll have plenty of cards that generate Lackeys so you can make use of their Battlecries.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAaoIAu/3AuGoAw6cAt4F7/ECi4UDq4wDtJEDtJcDxpkDpaEDu6UDz6UD1KUD1aUD+aUDAA==

Combo Priest

Now is a great time to play Priest if you’re dueling on budget. Combo Priest is performing great and is also one of the class’ cheapest decks.

The only Legendary minion in this deck is High Priest Amet. This card is a four-cost 2/7 minion with a very powerful ability. Whenever you summon a minion while Amet is on the field, that minion’s health is set to equal Amet’s. This means if you summon a 3/3 minion while Amet is on the field, it’ll be a 3/7 minion instead, provided Amet hasn’t been damaged. If you’ve played Combo Priest before, this deck plays like its second nature.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAa0GAtYKqaUDDvgC5QT2B9UI0QrSCvIM9wz7DOX3Aq+lA9KlA9OlA4SoAwA=

Quest Rogue

If the Shaman Quest card Corrupt the Waters isn’t the best Quest in the game, then it’s probably Bazaar Burglary. The Quest belongs to Rogue and requires you to add four cards from other classes to your hand in order to trigger it.

Bazaar Burglary rewards you with the Ancient Blades Hero Power. This improved power allows you to equip a 3/2 Blade that makes you immune while attacking. This gives Rogue the potential to have a decent board clear tool every turn. You’ll also notice some familiar faces like Edwin VanCleef and Tess Greymane. If you play Rogue, the new Quest is definitely worth your time.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAaIHBLIC6/ACkpcDp6gDDbQB7QLdCMf4ArSGA7SRA4+XA5CXA/6aA7ulA/WnA6qoA62oAwA=

Zoo Warlock

In every expansion, it seems like the first archetype to find true success for the Warlock class is Zoo. This is no doubt due in part to how well Warlock’s Hero Power compliments a Zoo deck. The faster you draw minions, the quicker you can get them on the field.

Even though this deck runs a ton of low-cost minions that you’ll recognize from Zoo iterations of old, you’ll still see some unique additions from Saviors of Uldum. Cards like Diseased Vulture make this version of Zoo feel a bit more unique than those you may have recently played. This is another great option for players who are diving into the expansion on a budget.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0GAo+CA5+3Aw4w0wHyAfsFsQjCCPb9Avr+AtyGA4idA7WfA/ukA4GlA72mAwA=

Quest Druid

This is another deck that proves the new Quest cards shouldn’t be taken lightly. Quest Druid revolves around the Druid Quest card, Untapped Potential. This card requires you to end four turns with any unspent mana in order to trigger.

After triggering, Untapped Potential will reward you with the Ossirian Tear Hero Power. This improved power is passive and causes your Choose One cards to have both effects combined. Since you’ll be using plenty of Choose One cards in this deck, you shouldn’t have any issue overwhelming your opponent with value.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZICBCSu0gL1/AL4oQMNQFZf9wPEBovuAuH7AqmiA6+iA8iiA9yiA7ulA9mpAwA=