Top 10 best (and worst) Hearthstone legendaries

Following the arrival of the Ashes of Outland expansion in April, there are over 120 legendary cards in Hearthstone’s Standard format.

Legendary cards are a huge part of what makes Hearthstone so appealing. The excitement of seeing that orange glow when busting open a card pack is enough to rouse even a seasoned pro. These cards define archetypes and allow players to build their whole decks around a single game plan.

But for every great legendary, there are many more terrible ones. Nobody enjoys opening Nat Pagle or Lorewalker Cho, for example.

So which ones are worth your attention? And which ones are never likely to see play? Where can you spend all the dust you’ve been saving?

Here are the best and worst legendaries in Standard Hearthstone.

The best

10) Evocation

Evocation is one of the most consistent Mage cards even if it might result in completely random Mage spells. It’s strong for Tempo Mages, who have reduced mana cost effects on board, or for Control Mages, who are low on cards in hand and might need to refill their board with minions or clear it out.

9) Akama

While the Secret package of Rogue leaves a lot to be desired, Akama is a great legendary that can fit the deck if you want to try it out. This card has one of the best effects when charged to Prime and is especially strong when combined with the latest minion released, Ashtongue Slayer, which grants immunity to stealthed minions.

8) Zixor, Apex Predator

Zixor is one of the best-designed Hunter legendaries. It has an immediate impact on the board and shuffles an even stronger minion into your deck. While some of the Descent of Dragons Hunter legendaries were disappointing, this is one of the best legendaries to craft right now for Hunter.

7) Soul Mirror

This new Priest staple is kind of a mix of board fill and AoE removal. Depending on how much attack or health your opponent’s minions have, it might either clear the board completely or leave a few minions on your side. It works great with Deathrattles, especially with the current meta Priest deck.

6) Astromancer Solarian

Astromancer Solarian is a Highlander Mage staple. The first body is decent as a two-mana 3/2 with a +1 spell damage effect. It’s used in some Tempo Mage decks as well. The Prime Astromancer unit, which goes into your deck after Astromancer Solarian dies, might feature a little too much RNG for some players, but the primary minion is decent enough to be put into multiple Mage decks.

5) Maiev Shadowsong

This versatile legendary allows you to reset the dormant effect of your own minions or imprison an opponent’s minion that’s causing you issues. Maiev Shadowsong is a good minion with decent stats at four mana and can be put in any Highlander deck without issues.

4) Metamorphosis

Metamorphosis is one of the most innovative cards in the game, allowing you to temporarily swap your hero to another one. It’s in essence 10 damage for seven mana spread across two turns, but you can spread this damage however you want. It’s a great play on turn five or six, which syncs well with your turn-seven mini Ragnaros class card.

3) Kayn Sunfury

With Demon Hunter being meta in both Standard and Wild, Kayn Sunfury is one of the best legendaries to craft. It allows you to penetrate the Taunt-heavy meta without issues and hit face, which you should do as often as possible.

2) Shadowjeler Hanar

Shadowjeler Hanar is one of the best-designed legendaries. It needed a nerf soon after release due to how broken it was. If it goes unanswered for a couple of turns, you can fill your board with plenty of Secrets from different classes and your opponent will have no idea what hit them.

1) Alexstrasza

Alexstrasza can turn the tides of battle when the situation is desperate by resetting your health to 15 in a moment. This dragon is great against aggro and control decks since you can use it in different ways and benefit from it.

The worst

10) The Beast

Paying six mana for a 9/7 doesn’t sound all that bad. Giving your opponent a free minion, however, usually isn’t a good idea especially if he can get a swing turn.

9) Nat Pagle

Before a small change back in Classic a couple of years ago, Pagle was present in nearly every Hearthstone deck. But as soon as his effect was changed to “at the end of your turn” instead of “at the beginning,” he disappeared from the meta.

8) Millhouse Manastorm

In a spell-heavy meta, Millhouse Manastorm can throw the game away without you even having a response next turn. The 4/4 stats for two mana aren’t worth the effect it has on your opponent.

7) Xavius

The recently released Xavius as a replacement for Illidan with the same effects but doesn’t have the same power as before due to the new cards that badly power creep the old ones. Both him and his tokens can be easily removed by opponents.

6) Lorewalker Cho

Zero-attack minions are rarely useful and Cho is no exception. His ability can be fun sometimes, as long as you’re not trying to win games.

5) High Inquisitor Whitemane

A new addition to the Classic set, this card was introduced to replace Kel’Thuzad that rotated out to the Hall of Fame. While its effect is powerful, it’s a win-more card by resurrecting if you already have a board. If you don’t, then it doesn’t help you out too much if you’re losing, which you’ll be doing if you’re playing Priest.

4) Hogger

A 4/4 body just isn’t a serious threat on turn six and clearing off a 2/2 Taunt is easy even for aggressive decks. Underpowered and boring, Hogger doesn’t even offer amusement.

3) Gruul

An eight-mana legendary minion needs to be more than just a pile of stats, but that’s exactly what Gruul is.

2) Oblivitron

The legendary Hunter card was useful when Hunters ran Mechs. With Mechs rotating out, though, Hunters turned toward Face Hunter or Highlander. And this legendary is useless for them. It’s rarely, if ever, played.

1) Nozari

In theory, Nozari isn’t a bad card. If you play Control Paladin, you rarely care about your opponent’s health, so healing up to full is amazing. If you survive against aggro long enough, it’ll win you the game instantly. But against control players, it won’t do too much. The biggest issue is that neither Control nor Dragon Paladins are played since they have no steam to keep up with other control decks.

As a result, the current popular Paladin deck is focused on early and aggressive plays only. Nozari has no place there, however.