Today is your last chance to play Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind Standard meta

Hearthstone’s next expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley, will go live tomorrow. That means today is your final opportunity to play the United in Stormwind Standard meta.

One of the most exciting times in Hearthstone is the launch of a new expansion. If you queue for the Standard ladder tomorrow, every game will likely feel fresh and exciting.

But it can be a bittersweet feeling to know the Standard meta is about to change completely: Bitter because you’ll lose some of your favorite decks, but sweet because some of your least-favorite decks will also be gone.

Hearthstone’s new Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion will introduce a variety of fresh features, including a new keyword called Honorable Kill, as well as the return of Hero Cards. These powerful cards completely transform your Hero and give you a new hero power. If you’ve never played in a Standard meta where Hero Cards were prevalent, then you’re in for a real treat.

If you want to head into Standard and dominate everyone you come across using Quest Warrior, today might be your last chance. One complaint that was heard throughout United in Stormwind, particularly early on, was that the meta felt too fast. Many players will be curious to see if Fractured in Alterac Valley slows things down—and with the return of Hero Cards, that might just be the case.

You can pre-purchase Fractured in Alterac Valley right now in the form of two bundles. The Mega Bundle includes 80 packs and will cost you $79.99. The regular bundle includes 60 packs and costs $49.99.

You can check out all the new toys coming with Fractured in Alterac Valley when it goes live tomorrow, Dec. 7.