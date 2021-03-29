As we prepare to journey into the Barrens, we must bid some of our fondest friends farewell.

Today is your last chance to play Standard Hearthstone in its current form before the launch of Forged in the Barrens, as well as the set rotation.

As of tomorrow, some of our favorite archetypes will no longer be playable in Standard, including Highlander. You can kiss Zephrys the Great goodbye or visit him in Wild where he’s sure to be up to some overpowered shenanigans. Saviors of Uldum, Ashes of Outland, Rise of Shadows, and Galakrond’s Awakening will all rotate to Wild tomorrow alongside the launch of Forged in the Barrens.

That means the new Standard block will be made up of Ashes of Outland, Scholomance Academy, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Forged in the Barrens, and the new highly anticipated Core set. Due to the number of sets rotating and the introduction of the Core set, Standard Hearthstone should feel incredibly fresh in the coming weeks.

Though some fans will be upset about saying goodbye to a few of their favorite archetypes and cards, the exciting future for Standard is some form of a band-aid. Forged in the Barrens will introduce a ton of exciting new features, many of which players have wanted for some time.

Spells will now have schools associated with them to make for more unique interactions. We’ll also see new ranked spells that level up as you gain more mana, plus a new keyword, Frenzy. Cards with Frenzy have a powerful effect after they survive damage for the first time.

Play your Highlander and Galakrond decks today while you can. Tomorrow should be an exciting day for Hearthstone fans everywhere with Forged in the Barrens set to be released.

