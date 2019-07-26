Titanic Lackey revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

This Lackey looks like he would definitely be considered the muscle if he were part of your entourage.

Titanic Lackey joins Saviors of Uldum as a new uncollectable Lackey minion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lackey’s are uncollectable minion cards that were introduced with Rise of Shadows. Lackey cards are generated by other cards. Lackeys are all one cost 1/1 cards with Battlecries. Titanic Lackey has a Battlecry that allows you to give a friendly minion +2 Health and Taunt.

This provides a great defensive option for players who are running a plethora of Lackey generating cards. If used during the early game, Titanic Lackey could give you the ability to give a minion more staying power. In the late game, Titanic Lackey could be used to buff up an already beefy minion by giving it Taunt. Using Titanic Lackey in this way could also give you a last-minute wall if your Health is vulnerable.

See what the Titanic Lackey and his brethren can accomplish when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.