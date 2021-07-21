Tiny Toys revealed for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

Blizzard Entertainment is hoping to evolve the meta with Hearthstone’s latest card.

Tiny Toys is a six-cost spell that summons four “random” five cost minions and changes their stats to 2/2.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The spell is ideal for decks like Evolve Shaman, which aims to up the value of minions.

In this case, the five 2/2s that Tiny Toys produces can be transformed into bigger and better minions with cards like Revolve and Boggspine Knuckles. Mutate, Explosive Evolution, Bogstrok Clacker, Faceless Corruptor, and Sea Giant are just a handful of the dozens of other Shaman cards that synergize with Tiny Toys.

United in Stormwind kicks off on Aug. 3. Hearthstone fans can be look forward to more card reveals in the days leading up to the expansion.