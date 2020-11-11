Throw Glaive revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The final card reveal stream for Hearthstone’s upcoming Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion is underway. So far, we’ve seen some exciting new toys, including Throw Glaive for the Demon Hunter class.

Throw Glaive is a one-cost Demon Hunter spell that you should get used to seeing a lot of. Throw Glaive deals two damage to a minion. If that minion dies, Throw Glave then generates a temporary copy of itself in your hand. That means the smarter you are with Throw Glaive, the more powerful it can be.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Throw Glaive will allow Demon Hunter players to turn a one-cost spell into a potential board clear. Even though you have to continue paying the mana cost for the temporary versions of Throw Glaive that you generate, it’s still powerful. If you have enough mana, you can use Throw Glaive to wreak some serious havoc.

Throw Glaive was revealed during game one of the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire reveal stream today alongside a plethora of common cards. Some of the Demon Hunter cards worth noting that were revealed alongside Throw Glaive include Line Hopper and Acrobatics.

Line Hopper is a three-cost 3/4 Demon Hunter minion that causes your Outcast cards to cost one less. Acrobatics is a three-cost Demon Hunter spell that allows you to draw two cards, then lets you draw two more if you play both previous cards after drawing them.

You can check out all the exciting new tools coming to Demon Hunter when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Nov. 17.