This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Who’s the Boss Now?

Every Wednesday, Hearthstone’s Tavern Brawl mode has a weekly challenge that players can partake in to claim a free classic pack. This week’s Tavern Brawl makes its third appearance after four years: Who’s the Boss Now?

In this Tavern Brawl, players can construct a custom deck with any class using every card in existence since the format is Wild. After each game begins, players are given a random Hero Power that’s based on adventure mode bosses and they get swapped every time they’re used.

Since this Tavern Brawl focuses on Hero Power usage, any cards that augment the usage of it will be powerful. This means that Wild format players with Raza the Unchained can break this Tavern Brawl by activating his ability and making every Hero Power cost zero for the rest of the game. Unfortunately for players with Genn Greymane, his ability only works on starting Hero Powers, which doesn’t affect the newly-obtained boss Hero Power.

Alternatively, cards that disrupt opposing Hero Power usage, like Blowtorch Saboteur, can also help you immensely during this Tavern Brawl.

Players who don’t have a large collection can hope to high roll and use broken Hero Powers early—like “Activate!,” which can summon a 7/7 on turn two—to gain absurd advantages in the early game. This can allow you to defeat your opponent before deck building can even matter.

There are a total of 12 Hero Powers that players can get in this Brawl:

Activate!: Activate a random Tron.

Bone Minions: Summon two 2/1 Bone Constructs

Decimate: Change the Health of enemy minions to one.

Harvest: Draw a card. Gain a mana crystal.

Jeering Crowd: Summon a 1/1 Spectator with Taunt.

ME SMASH: Destroy a random enemy minion.

Open the Gates: Summon three 1/1 Whelps.

Pile On!!!: Put a minion from each deck into the battlefield.

Poison Cloud: Deal one damage to all enemy minions. If any die, summon a slime.

The Majordomo: Summon a 3/3 Flamewaker Acolyte

Web Wrap: Return a random enemy minion to your opponent’s hand.

Wild Magic: Put a random spell from your opponent’s class into your hand.

Players have until next Wednesday, Aug. 19 to win and get a free classic pack before next week’s Tavern Brawl arrives.