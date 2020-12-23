This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Wacky Waxy Winter Veil

Happy Feast of Winter Veil, challengers. If you need a fun game to pull up on your phone while you ignore your family this holiday season, this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl has you covered.

This week’s holiday-themed Tavern Brawl is called Wacky Waxy Winter Veil. In this Brawl, you’ll be unwrapping powerful minions as if they’re Christmas gifts. Before the Brawl starts, you’ll have the opportunity to create a deck using the class of your choice.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once things get underway, you and your opponent will be given four Large Waxy Gifts. When one of your gifts die, your opponent receives a Legendary minion that has its cost significantly reduced. As the game plays out, more presents will eventually be dropped on the board. This means you’ll want to keep busting open your opponent’s presents to ensure you’re generating free Legendary minions.

The gifts left by Great Father Kobold will be 0/4 Deathrattle minions. That means you shouldn’t have any repercussion for attacking them, so you might as well try to bust them open as soon as possible. Since this is a Brawl with a major focus on minions, you’ll probably have the most luck running an aggressive minion-heavy list. Zoo Warlock is always a good option for minion-heavy Brawls, but any minion-heavy deck should do the trick.

You can take on the Wacky Waxy Winter Veil Brawl for the remainder of the week. Your first win will net you a free Classic card pack.