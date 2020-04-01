This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is the Brawl of Champions Grand Finals

We’re less than one week away from Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland. If you need to kill time while waiting for your chance to play Illidan, check out this week’s Tavern Brawl, the Brawl of Champions Grand Finals.

In this Brawl, you’ll be playing as one of nine troll champions. Many of these trolls are characters you’re probably familiar with from Hearthstone’s Rastakhan’s Rumble expansion. This Brawl was originally released last February when the Rastakhan’s Rumble solo adventure was still relatively fresh. Each character that you have the option to play as in this Brawl is a boss from that solo adventure.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To start things off, you’ll need to choose a champion. As usual, each champion will have a pre-built deck—but that’s not all. Each troll champion also comes equipped with a powerful Shrine. These Shrines start on the battlefield and have powerful game-changing abilities. For example, the Shrine for the Mage champion, Malacrass, gives you plus one spell damage for each spell in your hand.

Each Shrine has a health total and will go dormant once destroyed. After a Shrine goes dormant, you’ll have to wait a certain number of turns before it springs back to life. Since this is a preconstructed Brawl, your best chance at victory will likely come from playing the class you’re most familiar with. If you’re a Mage main, test out Malacrass. If you’re more familiar with Hunter, go Zul’jin.

Regardless of which champion you choose, the Shrine mechanic within this Brawl makes for an exciting time each game. You’ll have plenty of time to test out each champion if you want to since this Brawl will be around for the rest of the week. As always, the first Brawl you win will award you a Classic card pack.