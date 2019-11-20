This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Shake, Deathrattle and Roll

If you’re a fan of lazy Tavern Brawls, then pull up a chair next to the hearth.

This week’s Hearthstone Brawl is Shake, Deathrattle and Roll. That means you won’t need to worry about crafting a deck. For this bad boy, you simply pick a class and dive in.

Shake, Deathrattle and Roll is a random deck Brawl that’s geared toward having fun with crazy RNG. After selecting your class, you’ll be rewarded with a random deck. Every minion you play from that deck will gain a copy of a random minion’s Deathrattle effect. Fittingly enough, each time you play a minion, you’re essentially rolling the dice in hopes of a powerful Deathrattle.

Although your deck will be completely random, your Hero Power won’t be. When it comes to these types of Tavern Brawls, one of our go-to classes has always been Warlock. Even though Warlock may not be in the best place with the current Standard metagame, the class’ Hero Power is still incredibly good. If Warlock isn’t your thing, some other classes with Hero Powers that generally perform well in random deck Brawls are Priest and Warrior.

Warlock, Warrior, and Priest all have Hero Powers that provide decent benefits regardless of which cards are in your deck. This isn’t to say the other class’ Hero Powers can’t be valuable in this Brawl, however. But the three aforementioned class’ Hero Powers will have a decent impact regardless of your deck composition.

Once you’ve selected a class, you’re off to the races. Since you have no idea what cards are in your deck, you’ll likely want to try playing on the curve. Try playing a minion every chance you get. Since your minions’ Deathrattles are random, the more minions you play, the more likely you are to score an overpowered Deathrattle. Try to maintain board presence and keep dropping minions. You’ll need to adjust your strategy based on the Deathrattles received by your minions, as well as your opponent.

If you get beat, grab another class and try again. Since this Brawl is so RNG-based, there’s always the possibility that your opponent will just get luckier than you. Try not to let this one get to you if you lose due to bad RNG. Just jump back in the Tavern and try again with a different class.

This Brawl was just released, so you’ll have all week to earn your free card pack.