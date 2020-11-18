This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Servant of Yogg-Saron Tryouts

Hearthstone’s latest expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, finally went live yesterday. And today, players have the chance to take on the first Tavern Brawl of the new expansion, Servant of Yogg-Saron Tryouts.

Since the new Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion is heavily themed around Old Gods, it seems fitting that this week’s Tavern Brawl is too. In this Brawl, players will face off against each other with decks that only contain minions. This will be a pre-constructed Brawl that uses randomized decks. That means you won’t need to worry about drawing up a decklist beforehand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Since you’re trying out to be a servant of Yogg-Saron, the Brawl can’t be that simple. Each time you play a minion, a random spell will be cast. Targets for this spell will be chosen randomly. That means after you play your selected minion, what happens next is totally left up to RNG.

Since the only thing you’re able to choose in this Brawl is a class, it doesn’t hurt to pick the one you’re most comfortable with. Alternatively, if you just can’t decide, Warlock’s Hero Power is generally useful in minion-heavy Brawls. Since Warlock’s Life Tap allows you to cycle through your deck faster than your opponent, it can often give you a leg up in the race if the match devolves into a Zoo fest.

Completing this Brawl will grant players one Classic card pack. You can try out to be Yogg’s faithful servant right now.