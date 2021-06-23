Get ready to have your ear bombarded with the painful cries of fish people.

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Send In The Murlocs.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re deep enough into your Hearthstone career to be taking on a Tavern Brawl, you’re likely more than familiar with Murlocs. Alternatively, you may have learned about the aggressive fish-folk from Hearthstone’s parent game, World of Warcraft.

In Hearthstone Murlocs act as a minion type. Murloc minions oftentimes have benefits that buff the stats of the other Murlocs you have on the board. This week, the board will be filled with Murlocs. In this Brawl, you’ll start off by choosing a class. Soon after, you and your opponent will both be given a deck full of random class spells and a whole mess of Murlocs.

If you’ve ever played a deck like Murloc Paladin or Murloc Shaman in the past, you probably know what you’re in store for. Murlocs can be very fast and lend themselves to an aggro playstyle. That being said, there are also Murlocs with late-game abilities that can provide huge value when you need it most.

Since this Brawl will use class spells from the deck you choose, your best option is to choose the class you’re most comfortable with. Each class will provide a unique experience for the Brawl, so if you have fun with it, give it another go after you earn your free pack.

To get your free Year of the Phoenix card pack, all you need to do is win one game of Send In The Murlocs. This Brawl will be active for one whole week.