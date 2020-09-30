This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Rise of the Zombeasts

This week, Hearthstone officially launched its new Hallow’s End event, The Masquerade Ball.

The Masquerade Ball will feature three Hallow’s End themed Tavern Brawls that roll out over the course of the event. And this week’s Brawl is Rise of the Zombeasts.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In this Brawl, players are in for a blast from the past as they take on the role of former Hunter Hero card, Deathstalker Rexxar. If you played during the Frozen Throne expansion, odds are you remember Deathstalker Rexxar’s Hero Power, Build-A-Beast.

In an actual game of Hearthstone, Deathstalker Rexxar’s Build-A-Beast Hero Power costs two mana. In this Brawl, both players’ Build-A-Beast Hero Power will be completely free. In addition, each player’s deck will be preconstructed and comprised of random-made Zombeasts and Hunter spells. That means you won’t need to put any effort into deck crafting this week—you can just dive in and start building beasts.

Since both you and your opponent will be playing with such an overpowered Hero Power, this Brawl can get out of hand fast. Each player has 20 starting health instead of 30. This means the faster you can take control of the board and start smashing your opponent’s face, the better. Try to be the aggressor so that you’re able to shave your opponent’s health while they’re left trying to trade. Whatever you do, don’t forget to Build-A-Beast each turn since it’s free.

Winning this Brawl will net you one Classic card pack. You can take on Rise of the Zombeasts until next Wednesday, Oct. 7 when it’ll be replaced by another Hallow’s End themed Brawl.