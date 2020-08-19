Grab a fancy outfit and get ready to rumble because this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Party Portals.

Since this party is being hosted by the Medivas, you and your opponent will be playing as the greatest Mage of all time, Medivh. Your deck will consist of Portal cards from Hearthstone’s past, such as Moonglade Portal, Firelands Portal, and Maelstrom Portal. Most of these Portal cards have some kind of numerical-based effect that then summons a minion of equivalent cost. Firelands Portal, for example, deals five damage and summons a random five-cost minion.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In addition to these regular Portal cards that you may already be familiar with, you’ll also have a special Portal card designed around this Brawl. This card is a two-mana spell called Party Portal that summons a random party-goer. One example of Party Goer that we received from Party Portal was a 3/2 Red Riding Hood with Taunt, as well as a Deathrattle that makes it so enemies can’t attack for a turn. In total, there are four minions that can be summoned by Party Portal, all of which have a unique effect.

To speed things up so you can get some high-cost Portals out quickly, each player starts with a Mediva token on the board. These tokens have no health and are untargetable, but they make all of your Portals cost one less mana. Your Mediva token won’t count as a minion. Your Mediva Token will either be Mark Moonwalker, Susie Sizzlesong, or Wanda Wonderhooves.

This Brawl originally debuted in August 2016, shortly after the One Night in Karazhan solo adventure. If you’re a fan of board control based Brawls and you don’t mind some wild RNG, Party Portal is definitely worth your time. Earning a victory in the Brawl will net you a Classic card pack.

You can play Party Portal until it rotates out on Aug. 26.