This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Half & Half

Hearthstone‘s Tavern Brawl this week pits you and your opponent against each other in a somewhat symbiotic relationship.

All week long in the Tavern, you’ll be able to take on Half & Half.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Half & Half is unique and (can be) extremely fun. This is a semi-preconstructed deck Brawl, meaning you’ll craft a deck of 15 cards. So where do the rest of your cards come from? Your deck will be completed once you get into a match and your empty card slots will be filled by your opponent’s 15 cards.

This means you and your opponent will be playing the same 30-card deck against each other, with the catch being that each of you come up with half of it. This puts players in a unique situation while theory-crafting, because they know the cards they choose will also be played against them. You could potentially select 15 face-damage cards only to have them used against you first by an opponent with better draws.

One strategy you can employ is to play a miniature version of a solid Standard deck. This works particularly well if you can play a version of a deck that revolves heavily around your Hero Power. Quest Warlock’s Demon Seed won’t be as easy for your opponent to employ, even with Warlock cards. Likewise, decks like Face Hunter won’t work as well without Hunter’s Hero power.

Once you figure out which Standard deck you want to trim down, head into the Tavern and give it a go. You’ll have all week long to snag a free Year of the Phoenix pack by winning your first match of Half & Half.