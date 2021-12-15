This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Clone Ball

If you’ve been itching to test out new Legendary minions, you’re in luck.

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Cloneball.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Think of Cloneball as Hearthstone‘s spin on Basketball. Each deck is comprised of Legendary minions, giving you four copies of each. All you’ll need to do to get started is select a class, and after that, it’s time to hit the court.

When selecting a class, keep in mind the potential class Legendaries your deck could be made up of if you select it. Though your deck can also be comprised of neutral Legendary minions, odds are at least a few of your cards will be class cards. If there’s a specific class with Legendaries you want to test out, give it a shot and roll the dice.

One issue you may run into with Cloneball if you play numerous matches is absolutely horrid RNG. Sometimes you’ll have a hand full of Legendary minions that are all six-plus mana for the first few turns of the game. If your opponent has any aggressive options, you usually take a beating when this happens.

Like any minion-heavy Brawl, to win you’ll need to focus on out-trading your opponent. Try to take advantage of any combos you’ve been blessed by the RNG gods with and chip them down slowly.

As always, winning this Brawl for the first time will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.