This Brawl lets players try out new decks from the expansion for each class.

Every Wednesday, Hearthstone adds a Tavern Brawl that players can participate in to receive a free classic pack. Some Tavern Brawls bring new and unique challenges, while other weeks offer repeat challenges.

This week’s Brawl is called An Outlandish Recipe. While there have been six other deck recipe Tavern Brawls in the past, this one uses decks from the newest expansion, Ashes of Outland.

Whichever class you decide to play, the recipe given to you will be the second recipe in the deck construction screen.

Demon Hunter: Demon Crushers

This deck is a Demon-based Control deck with a lot of anti-aggro options, like Overconfident Orc and Immolation Aura. The top of your curve has a lot of expensive cards, like Pit Commander, Coilfang Warlord, and Priestess of Fury. When you’re fighting against aggressive decks, mulligan aggressively for your early answers and keep Eye Beam if it’s on the left of your hand.

If you’re fighting against this deck, remember to play around Flamereaper by putting your strongest minions in between weaker minions.

Druid: Flora and Fauna

This list features big minions from each of the past expansions and ramp cards to cast them early. The most important cards to find early are Breath of Dreams and Overgrowth since they allow you to play your big minions as soon as possible.

Hunter: Pride of Outland

The brunt of this deck has Beast and Deathrattle synergies. Trying to establish a strong one, two, three minion curve will allow you to find the highest chance of success with this deck. If you’re in the process of running out of cards in hand, there’s always a Nagrand Slam at the top of your curve that you can play at turn 10 to end the game.

Mage: Spell-tacular!

This deck focuses on the “no-minion” Mage archetype and looks to combo a bunch of spells together. Your best cards in the deck are Incanter’s Flow, Learn Draconic, and Font of Power. The earlier you draw the former two, the better your chances are at victory.

Paladin: Liadrin’s Librams

Mulligan super aggressively for Aldor Attendant since that’s your best card. If you already have it, you can fish for a good follow-up play in the form of Hand of A’dal or Libram of Wisdom. If you’re running out of fuel in the late game, Lady Liadrin can refuel you by filling your hand with Libram of Hopes, Libram of Wisdoms, and Hand of A’dals.

Remember, there are no neutral cards in this list since it uses Lightforged Zealot and Lightforged Crusader as additional, powerful cards.

Priest: Scaled Souls

While the majority of this deck has Dragon cards from both Descent of Dragons and Ashes of Outland, there are a bunch of fun high-value combo cards, like Psyche Split and Reliquary of Souls. If you enjoy outvaluing your opponent and grinding them out of the game, Priest is the class for you.

Rogue: Shadow’s of Shattrath

While the core of the deck has all of the Stealth synergy cards from Ashes of Outland, the deck also features Edwin Vancleef. If you find a bunch of cheap cards and you’re going second, consider high rolling your opponent with an early and large Van Cleef.

Shaman: Elemental Might

This list has a ton of spell synergy from Ashes of Outland. The main playstyle of this deck is to cast spells as often as you can to give yourself the chance to get value from cards like Marshspawn and Shattered Rumbler. After removing your opponent’s cards, you have a ton of higher value cards like Eye of the Storm and King Phaoris.

Warlock: Small but Mighty

This deck serves as an aggressive Zoo list in this week’s Tavern Brawl. You should mulligan for your early one and two drops since that will allow you to end the game quickly. This deck features the Discard shell with Expired Merchant, Nightshade Matron, and Hand of Gul’dan, allowing you to refuel your hand in the mid game.

Warrior: It’s Prime Time

This deck features a bunch of Taunt minions, removal spells, and high-value minions. If you’re fighting a slower class like Priest, Demon Hunter, or Shaman, consider keeping Armagedillo because playing it on turn six can end the game and amass you a ton of value if it can’t get answered.

While this Brawl is designed for players with smaller collections to give them the chance to try more cards, some of these decks are far better than others. If your goal is to win, avoid Shaman at all costs since it’s the class with the weakest proactive tools and the least consistent reactive tools. Warrior is another contender for a weak class in this Brawl because its deck’s identity isn’t the best and the build is similarly awkward to Shaman.

Players have until next Wednesday, June 24 to earn victory and get a free classic pack before next week’s Tavern Brawl, The Burndown Tavern Brawl, returns.