This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is a Recipe of Tenacity

We’re now over a week into Hearthstone’s latest expansion, Forged in the Barrens.

If you’re still itching to test out some of the expansion’s most promising decks, you’re going to love this week’s Tavern Brawl.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A Recipe of Tenacity is all about allowing you to test out some potentially viable new decks. To get started with this Brawl, all you’ll need to do is select a class. If there’s a class with a deck you’ve been considering crafting, you’ll probably want to select that class.

This Brawl automatically gives players a deck containing a plethora of Forged in the Barrens cards. This will be one of the best ways for players to test decks they don’t own, so you’ll want to take advantage of the Brawl while you can.

If this sounds like a familiar Brawl concept, then you may have played An Outlandish Recipe in the past. The Outlandish Recipe Tavern Brawl that was active in June 2020 was essentially the same concept. The difference this time is that the Brawl has been updated to reflect the latest expansion, Forged in the Barrens.

If you’re only interested in winning, you’ll probably have the most luck with a class that is currently crushing the ladder like Paladin. That being said, the meta is still changing drastically. The best way to approach this Brawl is as a demo mode to test out some of the cards and decks you’re considering crafting.

Winning the Brawl will net you one Year of the Phoenix card pack. You can hit up A Recipe for Tenacity anytime during the next week.