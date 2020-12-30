This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is A New Year Bash

Hearthstone players can ring in 2021 with an appropriately titled Tavern Brawl. This week’s Brawl is called A New Year Bash.

In this Brawl, you won’t be playing to obliterate your opponent, but instead to assist them. A New Year Bash forces players to work together to decorate the Tavern for the new year.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is a preconstructed deck Brawl, so you won’t have to worry about piecing something together beforehand. You also won’t need to pick a class. One player will be assigned Druid and the other will get Rogue.

To decorate the Tavern, you and your opponent will have to use your Hero Powers. Eventually, Party Crasher minions will begin to spawn. You have no control over how the Party Crasher minions attack and you’ll need to clear them out to keep yourself and your opponent alive.

Party Crashers ignore Taunt. Don’t think that letting your opponent’s Party Crasher survive will keep your Party Crashers from attacking face.

Once you’ve Hero Powered enough to decorate the Tavern, then the real struggle begins. After reaching 25 decorations, a Pinata Golem Boss will appear. This minion has 85 Health and needs to be destroyed for you to win the game. During this phase, your Hero transforms into one called Pelt. This allows you to deal direct damage to the Pinata Golem.

Once you and your opponent destroy the Golem, you’ll both earn a free classic card pack.