This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is ‘A Chance Encounter’

Every Wednesday, Hearthstone adds a Tavern Brawl that players can participate in to receive a free classic pack. While not every brawl brings a new format, this week brings a familiar challenge, “A Chance Encounter,” that lets players pick a class but has the game build a deck for them, consisting entirely of cards with “random” in its text.

It may not seem like there is much agency or skill due to lack of control in forming a deck and all of the random effects that can happen, but there are ways for a player to improve their odds to get an edge over their opponents. One way to get a slight edge is to note the cards that appear in decks commonly, like Sir Finley Mrrgglton, Vicious Fledgling, and Shrieking Shroom, and to try to aggressively mulligan for early drops that can secure the board and give you an easier chance at victory.

An additional thing to note when trying to figure out which cards you can find in this deck is to know that “random” isn’t the only qualifier for cards that could appear in this week’s Brawl. Cards with “Discover” or discover-like effects, such as “Adapt,” can also pop up in this brawl, so make sure to play around those cards that can appear.

Unfortunately for fans of the new Demon Hunter class, the class isn’t enabled for the brawl. This is because the class has a smaller, but strong pool of random cards that could dominate a limited format like this, like Priestess of Fury, Imprisoned Antaen, and Netherwalker.

Players have until next Wednesday, May 13 to earn a victory and get a free classic pack before next week’s Tavern Brawl shows up.