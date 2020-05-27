Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Each Wednesday, Hearthstone adds a Tavern Brawl that players can participate in to receive a free classic pack. Some Tavern Brawls bring new and unique challenges, while others offer repeat challenges.

This week features a repeat Brawl that was seen once before, A Cavalcade of Brawls. This Brawl has every class represent a Tavern Brawl of the past and pits players against one another to show which one reigns supreme.

Whichever class you choose, your decks will be entirely random. Here are the Tavern Brawls that are associated with each class:

Warrior: Banana Brawl

Whenever one of your minions dies, you get a random Banana to give to future minions. The standard +1/+1 Banana isn’t the only one you can get, though. You can also get a +2/+2 Banana for one mana.

Shaman: Party Portals Brawl

Your deck is filled with random portals. Their costs are also reduced by one. Trying to find a curve of portals and the Karazhan Party Portals is your key to victory.

Rogue: Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells Brawl

Whenever you cast a spell, a random minion of the same cost is summoned first. This Brawl provides you with a ton of value since getting a random minion with your spells lets you keep up the tempo.

Mage: Too Many Portals! Brawl

Your deck is filled with mostly Unstable Portals, with eight random non-Unstable Portal cards. Play a portal each turn to try and high roll your opponent with over-costed minions.

Paladin: Servant of Yogg-Saron’s Tryouts

After you play a minion, a random spell of any cost is played. Since the nature of this Brawl is random, you want to try to get a lucky advantage early and run with it. If you have potential lethal on your opponent, don’t play minions since you can cast a spell that can clear your board or heal your opponent.

Hunter: Randomonium Brawl

Whenever you end your turn, the cost of every card in your hand is randomized. While this Brawl may seem like a pure random fiesta at first, the best way to improve your odds of victory is to throw away your cheap cards to try to find the most expensive cards in your deck. This gives you the chance to high roll and play expensive cards early.

Druid: Idols of Azeroth

Your deck is filled with Raven Idols. Since you’re going to be behind on mana from trying to play Raven Idols to find threats or answers, the game gives you an extra mana crystal as a buffer.

Warlock: Shiftcon

The majority of your deck is filled with a major of Shifter Zerus. Since the average mana cost of your hand will be random at the start of each of your turns, you’re given two extra mana crystals due to the hectic nature of Zerus.

Priest: Cloneball!

Your deck is filled with many copies of duplicate legendaries. Every couple of turns, you get a spell card that can reduce the cost of your next legendary and all future copies of it by three. This means you have two main strategies to tackle this Brawl. You can either find a cheap legendary like Millhouse Manastorm and play multiple copies in quick succession or you may save multiple copies of the spell to play one high cost and value minion after another.

Out of all these Brawls, the strongest are Rogue, Shaman, and Paladin since these classes can create a ton of early tempo due to the nature of being able to find minions quickly. If you’re looking to have fun with a random battle while having high odds of winning, Priest and Hunter are your best bets in trying to control a potential high roll.

As with most of the recent Tavern Brawls since Ashes of Outland’s release, the newest Demon Hunter class isn’t enabled for this Brawl.

Players have until next Wednesday, June 3 to earn victory and get a free classic pack before next week’s Tavern Brawl shows up.