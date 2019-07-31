Theorycrafting streams announced for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

All month long Blizzard has been bombarding us with fun new cards from Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

In the final days leading up to Saviors of Uldum, we’ll get to see some of the biggest names in the game take part in a variety of theorycrafting live streams. During these broadcast, content creators and viewers alike will get to take an in-depth look at the upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Hearthstone personalities will have access to all 135 new cards coming with Saviors of Uldum and will get to craft any deck they desire. The first wave of reveal streams will start Aug. 1 at 11am CT.

Hearthstone content creators Purple, Alliestrasza, Vigil, Dekkster, Slysssa, and RegisKillbin will all be kicking things off on their respective streams from Blizzard headquarters. The theorycrafting doesn’t end at Blizzard headquarters, however. The following day on Aug. 2, starting at 3am CT, Hearthstone content creators from around the world will get to go live and join the action.

Hearthstone creators playing from home will have the access to the same cards as those who ushered in the fun from Blizzard Headquarters. Over a dozen more content creators will be testing out Saviors of Uldum cards live on their Twitch channels. You can check out a full directory of participating streams for the event on Blizzard’s official blog post here.

Based on today’s reveal stream, it looks like Saviors of Uldum will be shaking up the meta quite a bit. Since we’ve only gotten a taste of what the cards from Saviors of Uldum are capable of, these theorycrafting streams will be essential for anyone who wants a leg up on the competition.

You can play all the new cards from Saviors of Uldum when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6.