The strongest Standard Hearthstone decks to craft for Ashes of Outland

Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion is just over two weeks away from release and all of the cards have been revealed. Streamers and content creators already had a chance to playtest the cards, theorycraft some decks, and play with one another yesterday.
While the preview meta was more limited and mainly used for showcasing all of the upcoming cards, certain combos and powerful cards were made apparent in the short time they appeared.
From the memey Shadow Council strategies to the exciting new Demon Hunter cards, here are 10 powerful Hearthstone decks, one for each class, using new Ashes of Outland cards.
Demonic Highlander
Class: Demon Hunter
1x (0) Twin Slice
1x (1) Battlefiend
1x (1) Consume Magic
1x (1) Crimson Sigil Runner
1x (1) Shadowhoof Slayer
1x (1) Ur’zul Horror
1x (2) Blade Dance
1x (2) Feast of Souls
1x (2) Furious Felfin
1x (2) Netherwalker
1x (2) Spectral Sight
1x (2) Umberwing
1x (2) Zephrys the Great
1x (3) Aldrachi Warblades
1x (3) Altruis the Outcast
1x (3) Coordinated Strike
1x (3) Satyr Overseer
1x (3) Wrathscale Naga
1x (4) Ashtongue Battlelord
1x (4) Illidari Felblade
1x (4) Kayn Sunfury
1x (5) Glaivebound Adept
1x (5) Imprisoned Antaen
1x (5) Metamorphosis
1x (5) Skull of Gul’dan
1x (5) Wrathspike Brute
1x (7) Priestess of Fury
1x (7) Siamat
1x (8) Inner Demon
1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza
Deck code
AAECAea5Ax7gvAP3yAPUyAO6xgPmuwOjuwP8yAOpvAP/yAOZvQPVyAOLugP8owOHugPMugPYuwP5yAO 0gOcvAOcyQPaxgP yAPJugPDvAPZxgPZ0wPXyAOEpwPb0wORsQMAAA==
Are you excited to try out most of the new class? This Highlander Demon Hunter uses most of the tools of the class with single copies of cards and contains the powerful Zephrys the Great and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza as the payoff for having a unique deck. This build is tooled to be more aggressive, so try to search for your low-cost cards in mulligan and use the Outcast keyword to your advantage.
Miracle Ramp
Class: Druid
2x (0) Innervate
2x (0) Moonfire
2x (1) Strength in Numbers
1x (2) Breath of Dreams
2x (2) Ironbark
2x (2) Wrath
2x (2) Bogbeam
2x (3) Imprisoned Satyr
2x (4) Swipe
2x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp
2x (5) Cobalt Spellkin
2x (5) Emerald Explorer
2x (6) Evasive Wyrm
2x (6) Gadgetzan Auctioneer
1x (7) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza
1x (9) Malygos
Deck code
AAECAZICApGxA7QDDv4B0wPerwOMrgPsugPEBu66A+S6A0DnsAOBsQP9rQOFsQOkBwA=
While Druid lost a lot of tools with the upcoming Year of the Phoenix rotation, this deck looks to return to its old roots. The idea is simple: Ramp up your mana using Breath of Dreams and try to get closer to playing big minions each turn. The deck has a Gadgetzen Auctioneer shell to try and create crazy miracle turns if you can cheat him out early with ramp, Strength in Numbers, or Imprisoned Satyr. While the Dragonqueen Alexstrasza may look weird at first glance in a deck with duplicates, if you draw like crazy with Gadgetzan Auctioneer, she can provide a nice late-game finisher.
Secret Beasts
Class: Hunter
2x (1) Helboar
2x (1) Shimmerfly
2x (2) Freezing Trap
2x (2) Fresh Scent
2x (2) Pack Tactics
2x (2) Phase Stalker
2x (2) Scavenger’s Ingenuity
2x (2) Snake Trap
2x (3) Augmented Porcupine
2x (3) Eaglehorn Bow
1x (3) Teron Gorefiend
1x (3) Zixor, Apex Predator
2x (4) Hyena Alpha
2x (4) Mok’Nathal Lion
2x (5) Tundra Rhino
2x (6) Savannah Highmane
Deck code
AAECAR8C1LoDg7kDDqO5A56dA4cEg7YDpLkD+68D/7oDxwPOuAP+DKKlA/a6A7sF7QkA
This aggressive list uses a trifecta of Secrets, Deathrattles, and Beasts. Hunter got a lot of tools that allow them to get on the board quick and toughen up the minions they play. While Teron Gorefiend looks weird in a list that wants to get on the board and maintain it, he can consolidate your board into a singular minion if you’re afraid of AoE while activating your Deathrattles. Alongside the Mok’nathal Lion, she can serve as another Teron Gorefiend and effectively double the size of your board if they don’t clear him.
You can always change the Secret composition around depending on how the meta develops. If the meta has wider boards, consider Explosive Trap. If the meta is more controlling, consider Pressure Plate.
Tempo Secret Mage
Class: Mage
2x (1) Violet Spellwing
2x (2) Ancient Mysteries
2x (2) Apexis Smuggler
2x (2) Arcane Flakmage
1x (2) Astromancer Solarian
2x (2) Frostbolt
2x (2) Rustsworn Initiate
2x (3) Sorcerer’s Apprentice
2x (2) Starscryer
2x (3) Arcane Intellect
2x (3) Counterspell
2x (3) Mirror Entity
2x (3) Netherwind Portal
2x (4) Fireball
2x (5) Cloud Prince
1x (7) Archmage Antonidas
Deck code
AAECAf0EAo27A7gIDvusA/SrA425A76kA5YFx7gD5gT3uAOrBHHDAcK4A7sC3akDAA==
Tempo Mage is an archetype that has had powerful tools over the years and seeks to use minions that facilitate and improve spell usage. While it isn’t as powerful as its Wild counterpart, this deck uses a lot of the new Ashes Of Outland spell support while having Classic cards like Sorcerer’s Apprentice to threaten your opponents if she lives and Archmage Antonidas to serve as a potential late-game refuel.
Libramforged
Class: Paladin
2x (2) Air Raid
2x (2) Aldor Attendant
2x (2) Hand of A’dal
2x (2) Libram of Wisdom
2x (2) Micro Mummy
2x (2) Murgur Murgurgle
2x (2) Shotbot
2x (3) Sky Claw
2x (3) Ancestral Guardian
2x (4) Blessing of Kings
2x (4) Lightforged Zealot
2x (5) Aldor Truthseeker
2x (6) Libram of Justice
1x (7) Lady Liadrin
2x (7) Lightforged Crusader
2x (9) Libram of Hope
Deck code
AAECAZ8FAvy4A4TBAw6WtgP9uAPKwQPruQPFoQONtgOHrgOgoQOvB5yuA+y5A8q4A5uuA+q5AwA=
With the Libram subset of Paladin cards, this list solely seeks out Paladin cards to activate the Lightforged series from the previous set. Once your Aldor cards cheapen your Librams, they can help aid your other powerful strategies of flooding the board with minions and empowering them. Lady Liadrin and Lightforged Crusader are the top-end mana curve of your deck, which keeps your onslaught of threats going.
Highlander Galakrond
Class: Priest
1x (0) Forbidden Words
1x (1) Cleric of Scales
1x (1) Disciple of Galakrond
1x (1) Psychic Conjurer
1x (1) Renew
1x (2) Dragonmaw Sentinel
1x (2) Penance
1x (2) Sethekk Veilweaver
1x (2) Zephrys the Great
1x (3) Breath of the Infinite
1x (3) Mindflayer Kaarhj
1x (3) Scalerider
1x (4) Fateweaver
1x (4) Frizz Kindleroost
1x (4) Shadow Word: Ruin
1x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp
1x (5) Chronobreaker
1x (5) Cobalt Spellkin
1x (5) Shield of Galakrond
1x (5) Time Rip
1x (6) Aeon Reaver
1x (6) Evasive Wyrm
1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof
1x (7) Galakrond, the Unspeakable
1x (7) Skeletal Dragon
1x (7) Soul Mirror
1x (8) Natalie Seline
1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza
Deck code
AAECAa0GHJibA5i2A9qsA6LVA5O6A7i6A5mpA5u6A/yjA/KsA4WtA4exA9esA4iwA6bVA+ewA9ysA4GxA/6uA82vA5m2A4WxA+O0A8jAA8i+A6fVA5GxA5+pAwHYwgMA
This Dragon Control Priest deck uses a mix of reworked Classic Priest cards, Ashes of Outland, and Galakrond from Descent of Dragons. Respond to your opponents’ threats, and after they’ve been exhausted, start developing your own threats, like Skeletal Dragon and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza.
Stealthy Secrets
Class: Rogue
2x (0) Backstab
2x (1) Blackjack Stunner
1x (1) Bloodsail Flybooter
2x (1) Pharaoh Cat
2x (1) Spymistress
2x (2) Ambush
2x (2) Ashtongue Slayer
2x (2) Bamboozle
2x (2) Cold Blood
2x (2) Dirty Tricks
2x (2) Eviscerate
1x (2) Shadowjewler Hanar
2x (2) Skyvateer
1x (3) Akama
2x (3) Greyheart Sage
2x (3) SI:7 Agent
1x (4) Burrowing Scorpid
Deck code
AAECAaIHBL+uA/vEA9K5A9m+Aw20AdC5A/WnA7m4A8y5A7q4A7m+A4wCzrkDiAebtgPPuQPdCAA=
Ashes of Outlands gave Rogues a clear direction of Stealth or Secrets. This list combines the strong aspects of both. The deck curves out at Burrowing Scorpid, so whenever you develop a threat, you don’t want to hesitate with how you use it. Whatever face damage you can get on the opponent, you must claim it and not look back. Skyvateer, Greyheart Sage and Shadowjewler Hanar are cards that serve as generators so you don’t find yourself running out of steam while you keep your curve low. Blackjack Stunner is your ultimate tempo reclamation tool since it’s a Sap with Freezing Trap properties.
Outlandish Evolution
Class: Shaman
2x (0) Mutate
2x (1) Murmy
2x (1) Sludge Slurper
2x (1) Storm’s Wrath
2x (2) EVIL Cable Rat
2x (2) EVIL Totem
2x (2) Explosive Evolution
2x (2) Underbelly Angler
2x (3) Bogstrok Clacker
2x (3) Desert Hare
2x (3) Marshspawn
2x (3) Serpentshrine Portal
1x (4) Archmage Vargoth
2x (4) Hench-Clan Hag
2x (5) Boggspine Knuckles
1x (6) The Lurker Below
Deck code
AAECAaoIAtaZA5PCAw60lwPKqwPGmQO1rQO0kQP5pQOitgOMlAPhuAPYqQOYuQPbuAO/mAPduAMA
In its heyday during the Doom in the Tomb event, Evolve Shaman was one of the most dominant decks of the meta. While this deck might not reach the same heights, it comes close to replicating them with the new Evolve support that Shaman obtains in Ashes of Outland. There’s a slight Murloc Shell to give you extra fuel for your evolution cards, slight spell support from Bogstrok Clacker, and Serpentshrine Portal to answer potential threats from your opponent. Boggspine Knuckles is one of your best activators since you can choose when to evolve your board with it.
Dragonhand Combo
Class: Warlock
2x (1) Mortal Coil
2x (1) Soulfire
2x (1) Unstable Felbolt
2x (2) Nether Breath
2x (3) Scalerider
1x (4) Frizzle Kindleroost
2x (4) Hellfire
1x (4) Magtheridon
2x (4) The Dark Portal
2x (4) Twilight Drake
2x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp
2x (5) Cobalt Spellkin
2x (5) Crazed Netherwing
2x (6) Keli’dan the Breaker
1x (7) Valdris Felgorge
2x (8) Enhanced Dreadlord
1x (9) Alexstrasza
1x (9) Malygos
Deck code
AAECAf0GBoiwA7XJA+6/A/CsA8UEtAMMxAjOB72+A+ysA4exA7YHv7kDjQjnsAOBsQPlrAPEuQMA
For those who remember the Blood Furnace from The Burning Crusade expansion in World of Warcraft, some of these minions should look familiar. While Handlock grieves the loss of Mountain Giant to the Hall of Fame, this list looks to retain some of the Handlock identity of playing threat after threat while spending the first couple of turns bolstering your hand. Additionally, this deck has some impressive combos, from surprise Malygos burst with Frizz/Dark Portal shenanigans or Magtheridon and Hellfire to clear boards and summon a 12/12 in the process.
Enraged SMOrc
Class: Warrior
2x (0) Inner Rage
2x (1) Blazing Battlemage
1x (1) Guardian Augmerchant
2x (1) Risky Skipper
2x (2) Soulbound Ashtongue
2x (2) Battle Rage
1x (3) Cruel Taskmaster
2x (3) Rampage
2x (3) Bloodsworn Mercenary
2x (3) Bomb Wrangler
2x (4) Bonechewer Raider
2x (4) Frothing Berserker
2x (4) Kor’kron Elite
2x (4) Restless Mummy
1x (5) Arcanite Reaper
2x (7) Bloodboil Brute
Deck code
AAECAQcC3r4DsAIOFvmuA6S2A+O+A5ADnQLUCNypA6u2A567A44FHJ+hA5y7AwA=
This is the cheapest deck out of all the lists presented dust-wise since it contains only two epic cards. If you want to unleash your inner aggression and destroy your opponent before they get the chance to develop any threats, this is your list. Seek out powerful curves in your mulligan and clear your opponent’s board while keeping your own.
Looking out for meta changes
While these lists are mainly speculative, this article will be updated as the Ashes of Outland meta develops and more powerful decks become apparent.
If you’re excited to try out these lists, Demon Hunters release early on April 2 and Ashes of Outlands goes live on April 7.