The strongest Standard Hearthstone decks to craft for Ashes of Outland

With a new expansion and rotation, here are some decks to look out for in the Standard Format.

Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion is just over two weeks away from release and all of the cards have been revealed. Streamers and content creators already had a chance to playtest the cards, theorycraft some decks, and play with one another yesterday.

While the preview meta was more limited and mainly used for showcasing all of the upcoming cards, certain combos and powerful cards were made apparent in the short time they appeared.

From the memey Shadow Council strategies to the exciting new Demon Hunter cards, here are 10 powerful Hearthstone decks, one for each class, using new Ashes of Outland cards.

Demonic Highlander

Class: Demon Hunter

1x (0) Twin Slice

1x (1) Battlefiend

1x (1) Consume Magic

1x (1) Crimson Sigil Runner

1x (1) Shadowhoof Slayer

1x (1) Ur’zul Horror

1x (2) Blade Dance

1x (2) Feast of Souls

1x (2) Furious Felfin

1x (2) Netherwalker

1x (2) Spectral Sight

1x (2) Umberwing

1x (2) Zephrys the Great

1x (3) Aldrachi Warblades

1x (3) Altruis the Outcast

1x (3) Coordinated Strike

1x (3) Satyr Overseer

1x (3) Wrathscale Naga

1x (4) Ashtongue Battlelord

1x (4) Illidari Felblade

1x (4) Kayn Sunfury

1x (5) Glaivebound Adept

1x (5) Imprisoned Antaen

1x (5) Metamorphosis

1x (5) Skull of Gul’dan

1x (5) Wrathspike Brute

1x (7) Priestess of Fury

1x (7) Siamat

1x (8) Inner Demon

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

Deck code

AAECAea5Ax7gvAP3yAPUyAO6xgPmuwOjuwP8yAOpvAP/yAOZvQPVyAOLugP8owOHugPMugPYuwP5yAO 0gOcvAOcyQPaxgP yAPJugPDvAPZxgPZ0wPXyAOEpwPb0wORsQMAAA==

Are you excited to try out most of the new class? This Highlander Demon Hunter uses most of the tools of the class with single copies of cards and contains the powerful Zephrys the Great and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza as the payoff for having a unique deck. This build is tooled to be more aggressive, so try to search for your low-cost cards in mulligan and use the Outcast keyword to your advantage.

Miracle Ramp

Class: Druid

2x (0) Innervate

2x (0) Moonfire

2x (1) Strength in Numbers

1x (2) Breath of Dreams

2x (2) Ironbark

2x (2) Wrath

2x (2) Bogbeam

2x (3) Imprisoned Satyr

2x (4) Swipe

2x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp

2x (5) Cobalt Spellkin

2x (5) Emerald Explorer

2x (6) Evasive Wyrm

2x (6) Gadgetzan Auctioneer

1x (7) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

1x (9) Malygos

Deck code

AAECAZICApGxA7QDDv4B0wPerwOMrgPsugPEBu66A+S6A0DnsAOBsQP9rQOFsQOkBwA=

While Druid lost a lot of tools with the upcoming Year of the Phoenix rotation, this deck looks to return to its old roots. The idea is simple: Ramp up your mana using Breath of Dreams and try to get closer to playing big minions each turn. The deck has a Gadgetzen Auctioneer shell to try and create crazy miracle turns if you can cheat him out early with ramp, Strength in Numbers, or Imprisoned Satyr. While the Dragonqueen Alexstrasza may look weird at first glance in a deck with duplicates, if you draw like crazy with Gadgetzan Auctioneer, she can provide a nice late-game finisher.

Secret Beasts

Class: Hunter

2x (1) Helboar

2x (1) Shimmerfly

2x (2) Freezing Trap

2x (2) Fresh Scent

2x (2) Pack Tactics

2x (2) Phase Stalker

2x (2) Scavenger’s Ingenuity

2x (2) Snake Trap

2x (3) Augmented Porcupine

2x (3) Eaglehorn Bow

1x (3) Teron Gorefiend

1x (3) Zixor, Apex Predator

2x (4) Hyena Alpha

2x (4) Mok’Nathal Lion

2x (5) Tundra Rhino

2x (6) Savannah Highmane

Deck code

AAECAR8C1LoDg7kDDqO5A56dA4cEg7YDpLkD+68D/7oDxwPOuAP+DKKlA/a6A7sF7QkA

This aggressive list uses a trifecta of Secrets, Deathrattles, and Beasts. Hunter got a lot of tools that allow them to get on the board quick and toughen up the minions they play. While Teron Gorefiend looks weird in a list that wants to get on the board and maintain it, he can consolidate your board into a singular minion if you’re afraid of AoE while activating your Deathrattles. Alongside the Mok’nathal Lion, she can serve as another Teron Gorefiend and effectively double the size of your board if they don’t clear him.

You can always change the Secret composition around depending on how the meta develops. If the meta has wider boards, consider Explosive Trap. If the meta is more controlling, consider Pressure Plate.

Tempo Secret Mage

Class: Mage

2x (1) Violet Spellwing

2x (2) Ancient Mysteries

2x (2) Apexis Smuggler

2x (2) Arcane Flakmage

1x (2) Astromancer Solarian

2x (2) Frostbolt

2x (2) Rustsworn Initiate

2x (3) Sorcerer’s Apprentice

2x (2) Starscryer

2x (3) Arcane Intellect

2x (3) Counterspell

2x (3) Mirror Entity

2x (3) Netherwind Portal

2x (4) Fireball

2x (5) Cloud Prince

1x (7) Archmage Antonidas

Deck code

AAECAf0EAo27A7gIDvusA/SrA425A76kA5YFx7gD5gT3uAOrBHHDAcK4A7sC3akDAA==

Tempo Mage is an archetype that has had powerful tools over the years and seeks to use minions that facilitate and improve spell usage. While it isn’t as powerful as its Wild counterpart, this deck uses a lot of the new Ashes Of Outland spell support while having Classic cards like Sorcerer’s Apprentice to threaten your opponents if she lives and Archmage Antonidas to serve as a potential late-game refuel.

Libramforged

Class: Paladin

2x (2) Air Raid

2x (2) Aldor Attendant

2x (2) Hand of A’dal

2x (2) Libram of Wisdom

2x (2) Micro Mummy

2x (2) Murgur Murgurgle

2x (2) Shotbot

2x (3) Sky Claw

2x (3) Ancestral Guardian

2x (4) Blessing of Kings

2x (4) Lightforged Zealot

2x (5) Aldor Truthseeker

2x (6) Libram of Justice

1x (7) Lady Liadrin

2x (7) Lightforged Crusader

2x (9) Libram of Hope

Deck code

AAECAZ8FAvy4A4TBAw6WtgP9uAPKwQPruQPFoQONtgOHrgOgoQOvB5yuA+y5A8q4A5uuA+q5AwA=

With the Libram subset of Paladin cards, this list solely seeks out Paladin cards to activate the Lightforged series from the previous set. Once your Aldor cards cheapen your Librams, they can help aid your other powerful strategies of flooding the board with minions and empowering them. Lady Liadrin and Lightforged Crusader are the top-end mana curve of your deck, which keeps your onslaught of threats going.

Highlander Galakrond

Class: Priest

1x (0) Forbidden Words

1x (1) Cleric of Scales

1x (1) Disciple of Galakrond

1x (1) Psychic Conjurer

1x (1) Renew

1x (2) Dragonmaw Sentinel

1x (2) Penance

1x (2) Sethekk Veilweaver

1x (2) Zephrys the Great

1x (3) Breath of the Infinite

1x (3) Mindflayer Kaarhj

1x (3) Scalerider

1x (4) Fateweaver

1x (4) Frizz Kindleroost

1x (4) Shadow Word: Ruin

1x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp

1x (5) Chronobreaker

1x (5) Cobalt Spellkin

1x (5) Shield of Galakrond

1x (5) Time Rip

1x (6) Aeon Reaver

1x (6) Evasive Wyrm

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

1x (7) Galakrond, the Unspeakable

1x (7) Skeletal Dragon

1x (7) Soul Mirror

1x (8) Natalie Seline

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

Deck code

AAECAa0GHJibA5i2A9qsA6LVA5O6A7i6A5mpA5u6A/yjA/KsA4WtA4exA9esA4iwA6bVA+ewA9ysA4GxA/6uA82vA5m2A4WxA+O0A8jAA8i+A6fVA5GxA5+pAwHYwgMA

This Dragon Control Priest deck uses a mix of reworked Classic Priest cards, Ashes of Outland, and Galakrond from Descent of Dragons. Respond to your opponents’ threats, and after they’ve been exhausted, start developing your own threats, like Skeletal Dragon and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza.

Stealthy Secrets

Class: Rogue

2x (0) Backstab

2x (1) Blackjack Stunner

1x (1) Bloodsail Flybooter

2x (1) Pharaoh Cat

2x (1) Spymistress

2x (2) Ambush

2x (2) Ashtongue Slayer

2x (2) Bamboozle

2x (2) Cold Blood

2x (2) Dirty Tricks

2x (2) Eviscerate

1x (2) Shadowjewler Hanar

2x (2) Skyvateer

1x (3) Akama

2x (3) Greyheart Sage

2x (3) SI:7 Agent

1x (4) Burrowing Scorpid

Deck code

AAECAaIHBL+uA/vEA9K5A9m+Aw20AdC5A/WnA7m4A8y5A7q4A7m+A4wCzrkDiAebtgPPuQPdCAA=

Ashes of Outlands gave Rogues a clear direction of Stealth or Secrets. This list combines the strong aspects of both. The deck curves out at Burrowing Scorpid, so whenever you develop a threat, you don’t want to hesitate with how you use it. Whatever face damage you can get on the opponent, you must claim it and not look back. Skyvateer, Greyheart Sage and Shadowjewler Hanar are cards that serve as generators so you don’t find yourself running out of steam while you keep your curve low. Blackjack Stunner is your ultimate tempo reclamation tool since it’s a Sap with Freezing Trap properties.

Outlandish Evolution

Class: Shaman

2x (0) Mutate

2x (1) Murmy

2x (1) Sludge Slurper

2x (1) Storm’s Wrath

2x (2) EVIL Cable Rat

2x (2) EVIL Totem

2x (2) Explosive Evolution

2x (2) Underbelly Angler

2x (3) Bogstrok Clacker

2x (3) Desert Hare

2x (3) Marshspawn

2x (3) Serpentshrine Portal

1x (4) Archmage Vargoth

2x (4) Hench-Clan Hag

2x (5) Boggspine Knuckles

1x (6) The Lurker Below

Deck code

AAECAaoIAtaZA5PCAw60lwPKqwPGmQO1rQO0kQP5pQOitgOMlAPhuAPYqQOYuQPbuAO/mAPduAMA

In its heyday during the Doom in the Tomb event, Evolve Shaman was one of the most dominant decks of the meta. While this deck might not reach the same heights, it comes close to replicating them with the new Evolve support that Shaman obtains in Ashes of Outland. There’s a slight Murloc Shell to give you extra fuel for your evolution cards, slight spell support from Bogstrok Clacker, and Serpentshrine Portal to answer potential threats from your opponent. Boggspine Knuckles is one of your best activators since you can choose when to evolve your board with it.

Dragonhand Combo

Class: Warlock

2x (1) Mortal Coil

2x (1) Soulfire

2x (1) Unstable Felbolt

2x (2) Nether Breath

2x (3) Scalerider

1x (4) Frizzle Kindleroost

2x (4) Hellfire

1x (4) Magtheridon

2x (4) The Dark Portal

2x (4) Twilight Drake

2x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp

2x (5) Cobalt Spellkin

2x (5) Crazed Netherwing

2x (6) Keli’dan the Breaker

1x (7) Valdris Felgorge

2x (8) Enhanced Dreadlord

1x (9) Alexstrasza

1x (9) Malygos

Deck code

AAECAf0GBoiwA7XJA+6/A/CsA8UEtAMMxAjOB72+A+ysA4exA7YHv7kDjQjnsAOBsQPlrAPEuQMA

For those who remember the Blood Furnace from The Burning Crusade expansion in World of Warcraft, some of these minions should look familiar. While Handlock grieves the loss of Mountain Giant to the Hall of Fame, this list looks to retain some of the Handlock identity of playing threat after threat while spending the first couple of turns bolstering your hand. Additionally, this deck has some impressive combos, from surprise Malygos burst with Frizz/Dark Portal shenanigans or Magtheridon and Hellfire to clear boards and summon a 12/12 in the process.

Enraged SMOrc

Class: Warrior

2x (0) Inner Rage

2x (1) Blazing Battlemage

1x (1) Guardian Augmerchant

2x (1) Risky Skipper

2x (2) Soulbound Ashtongue

2x (2) Battle Rage

1x (3) Cruel Taskmaster

2x (3) Rampage

2x (3) Bloodsworn Mercenary

2x (3) Bomb Wrangler

2x (4) Bonechewer Raider

2x (4) Frothing Berserker

2x (4) Kor’kron Elite

2x (4) Restless Mummy

1x (5) Arcanite Reaper

2x (7) Bloodboil Brute

Deck code

AAECAQcC3r4DsAIOFvmuA6S2A+O+A5ADnQLUCNypA6u2A567A44FHJ+hA5y7AwA=

This is the cheapest deck out of all the lists presented dust-wise since it contains only two epic cards. If you want to unleash your inner aggression and destroy your opponent before they get the chance to develop any threats, this is your list. Seek out powerful curves in your mulligan and clear your opponent’s board while keeping your own.

Looking out for meta changes

While these lists are mainly speculative, this article will be updated as the Ashes of Outland meta develops and more powerful decks become apparent.

If you’re excited to try out these lists, Demon Hunters release early on April 2 and Ashes of Outlands goes live on April 7.