The Nameless One revealed in Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion has entered its third day. As an expansion that continues building on the theme of Old Gods, it’s natural that the other cards follow that eldritch concept.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This morning, YouTuber ThanHS revealed The Nameless One, a legendary Priest minion that costs four mana, has 4/4 in stats, and has a potent Battlecry effect. The Nameless One let’s you select any minion on the board to become a 4/4 copy of it. After becoming the minion, the original becomes silenced.

This card brings up a new interesting dynamic to counter opposing strategies. If your opponent has a naturally weak minion with high buffed stats, like the popular Argent Braggart, then you can remove all of its boosted stats while developing a 4/4 yourself.

Another potent use for this card is to steal powerful effects from your opponent in addition to removing them from your opponent. An example of this would be Prime minions in their original form from Ashes of Outland, as you can not only deny an opponent their prime minion, but also get your own once your Nameless One version dies.

As a last ditch effort to fight for the board or push for face damage, you can also use the Nameless One to copy a Rush or Charge minion and use your Nameless One to clear opposing minions.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.