The Lurker Below revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

The card reveals keep flowing as we grow closer to the release of Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland.

The latest is a Legendary Shaman minion that could bring big value to the class moving forward.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Lurker Below is a six-cost Legendary 6/3 Shaman minion with a Battlecry. The Lurker Below’s Battlecry deals three damage to an enemy minion, then if the minion dies, the effect is repeated on an adjacent minion.

Early in the Descent of Dragons Standard cycle Galakrond Shaman was dominating the meta. Since the deck was nerfed, the class has struggled to regain any significant prowess. Moving into Ashes of Outland it looks like that could definitely change. The Lurker Below looks like a powerful minion on the surface thanks to its effect, but only time will tell.

You can check out all of the cards coming with Ashes of Outland when it goes live on April 7.