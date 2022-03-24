The Leviathan is one of the latest Colossal minions revealed for Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

Colossal minions are on their way to Hearthstone to shake up the game. One of the latest is a Legendary Paladin minion dubbed The Leviathan.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Leviathan is a seven-cost Legendary Mech minion in the Paladin class. The Leviathan is a 4/5 and has Colossal +1, Rush, Divine Chield, and after it attacks, you get the Dredge effect. Needless to say, the Leviathan has a lot going on.

The Leviathan’s single appendage is The Leviathan’s Claw. This is a 4/2 Mech with Rush and Divine Shield. Additionally, after the Claw attacks, you get to draw a card. The Leviathan’s Dredge effect allows you to look at the bottom three cards of your deck and allows you to then put one on top. You’ll be able to do this each time you attack.

One of the previous reveals for Voyage to the Sunken City was a powerful Paladin spell called Radar Detector. This spell allows you to check the bottom five cards of your deck and then draw any mechs. This would be a great way to get The Leviathan to your hand, if you can send it to the bottom of your deck before casting Radar Detector.

You’ll be able to take on The Leviathan and all of the brand-new Hearthstone cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when it goes live on April 12.