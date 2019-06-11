The Hearthstone Masters Bundle hits cap while raising additional Masters Tour prize money

The Hearthstone Masters Bundle was released recently and was an exciting new way for players to contribute to the games competitive scene.

When the Masters Bundle surfaced it was announced that a portion of the proceeds from its sales would directly boost the prize pool at the three 2019 Hearthstone Masters Tour Events.

If you bought the Masters Bundle with the hopes of bolstering the competitive Hearthstone scene, then rejoice. Blizzard announced this week that the amount of proceeds for competitive Hearthstone from the Masters Bundle has hit its cap.

Thanks to the Hearthstone community, all three Masters Tour events this year will offer $500,000 dollars in prizing. Blizzard also revealed that this means every invited competitor who participates in the first round of Swiss at a Masters Tour event this year will be awarded a minimum of $500 in prizing which will be paid at a later date.

If you missed out on the opportunity to support Hearthstone esports by purchasing the Masters Bundle you may not be out of luck just yet. Though Blizzard hasn’t specified how long the Masters Bundle will be available, as of now you can still grab it. The Bundle includes 10 Rise of Shadows packs, 10 Rastakhan’s Rumble packs, the Thunder King Shaman Hero, and the Stolen Thunder card back.

The Masters Bundle will cost you $19.99 and will be available through the Hearthstone shop for a limited time.