The Hall of Champions is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

The highlight of Hearthstone players’ Wednesday has arrived.

This week’s Tavern Brawl is called the Hall of Champions. The Hall of Champions Brawl originally made its debut in January 2018. If you’re unfamiliar with the Brawl, you’re in for a treat.

Just like last week’s Brawl, you won’t need to spend any time building a deck. As soon as you get into a match, you’ll be assigned a class and deck. In the Hall of Champions, Brawl players are assigned a winning deck from a past Hearthstone World Championship.

When this Brawl originally debuted in 2018, usable decks included ones from 2014, 2015, and 2016. The Brawl has been updated to include decks from more recent Hearthstone Championships now. One of the coolest things about this Brawl is the fact that you get to play these decks in their pre-nerf form. That means if you’re assigned a deck that was eventually nerfed into the dirt, you’ll get to experience it in all of its pre-nerf glory.

If you enjoy a deck so much you want to look it up, the Brawl has your back. Both you and your opponent will have your name replaced with the name of the pro who’s deck you’ve been assigned. If you love a deck, all you’ll have to do is Google the champion’s name and dig through their competitive rabbit hole.

One thing you should keep in mind while playing is how RNG will work alongside this Brawl. If you use a card that randomly generates another card, it will draw from a current card pool. That means if you’re using an old Evolve Shaman deck, your minions can Evolve into minions that might not have existed when the deck you’re playing was built.

After winning your first match in the Brawl, you’ll be awarded one Classic card pack. You can dive into the Hall of Champions right now.