The Fury of Kael’Thas is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

One of the most iconic Mage’s in Azeroth’s history has made his way to the Tavern this week. All week long you’ll be able to head into the Tavern to take on The Fury of Kael’Thas.

Known as one of the most powerful Mages in World of Warcraft history, Kael’Thas Sunstrider was the Prince of Quel’Thalas and came to be known as the Sun King. As you might expect from a Brawl themed around such a powerful Mage, The Fury of Kael’Thas Tavern Brawl is primarily concerned with Spellcasting.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To get things started in this Brawl players will need to select a class, then build a deck. There are no limitations to the number of cards you can put in your deck like in certain brawls where you only get to select a certain number of cards. Here you’ll be building a full-size Hearthstone deck.

While building the deck you’ll want to keep in mind the Brawl’s primary rule. Throughout the match, every third spell you cast each turn will cost zero. That means your turn starts, you play two spells, then you get to play the third one for free.

With that in mind, while building your deck you’ll likely want to include a few more spells than you usually would. That being said, make sure not to go overboard with high-cost spells or you’ll be caught in a situation where you don’t have enough low-cost spells to play in order to gain the benefits of the big freebie.

If you don’t know what class to choose, one that is heavily spell-based like Mage should be a good option. After all, aren’t you doing Kael’Thas a dishonor by not choosing his class in his Brawl?

You’ll be able to take on The Fury of Kael’Thas all week long. Snagging your first win will earn you a free Standard card pack.