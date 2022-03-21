The Fires of Zin-Azshari is coming to Hearthstone’s next expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City

Warrior just got one of the most unique spells revealed thus far for Hearthstone’s upcoming Voyage to the Sunken City expansion.

If you’re a Warrior player, you’ll want to get acquainted with The Fires of Zin-Azshari.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though one wouldn’t usually associate Warriors with such powerful magic, The Fires of Zin-Azshari is a two-cost Fire spell that transforms your entire deck. After playing The Fires of Zin-Azshari, you will replace your deck with minions that cost five or more mana and then they will all cost five mana.

This means you’ll have a deck full of beefy minions bestowed upon you by the RNG gods. One thing we know for certain about Voyage to the Sunken City thus far is that it has no shortage of powerful minions to potentially contribute to your Fires of Zin-Azshari deck. Voyage to the Sunken City is even introducing powerful Colossal minions that are made up of their main body and additional appendages.

If you want a budget way to test out some of your favorite beefy minions in Hearthstone, The Fires of Zin-Azshari could be your ticket to do so. Since The Fires of Zin-Azshari causes minions generated for your deck to cost five mana, barring any additional card effects, you’ll be able to play a max of two per turn.

Many Hearthstone players might be curious to see if The Fires of Zin-Azshari holds any competitive viability when Voyage to the Sunken City goes live on April 12.