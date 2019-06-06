The final chapter of Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist solo adventure is now live

Alert all potential evil-doers: The fifth and final chapter of Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist solo adventure has arrived.

Players have cracked open Dalaran’s vault, sewn chaos into its streets, and unleashed the horrors from its prisons. What else could there possibly be left to terrorize within the magical city? In chapter five players will find themselves facing off against the mighty protectors of the Kirin Tor Citadel.

The mystical leaders of the Kirin Tor have filled the Citadel with powerful characters hellbent on defending Dalaran from the League of EVIL. Those who’ve played World of Warcraft might recognize the Kirin Tor from their various stations throughout Azeroth. The Kirin Tor is a neutral collection of the most powerful Mages from Azeroth. Unfortunately, the group’s headquarters is the very Citadel the League of EVIL needs you to attack

Every chapter of the Dalaran Heist comes with a special twist that changes the mechanics of the game. While attacking the Kirin Tor Citadel you can expect to engage in four more additional encounters. Chapter five also brings two new playable anti-heroes to the Dalaran Heist, giving players more unique ways to experience the content.

Chapter five brings the Warlock Hero Tekahn and the Paladin Hero George the Fallen. Both Tekahn and George will come with two additional Hero powers that can be unlocked by completing unique tasks during the Dalaran Heist.

You can check out chapter five of Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist solo adventure right now.