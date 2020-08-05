The best Standard Hearthstone decks to try for Scholomance Academy

With a new expansion on the horizon, here are some decks to look out for in the Standard format.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy officially launches tomorrow and every card has been revealed. The power level of this expansion has been compared to Descent of Dragons in terms of how many viable paths each class can follow.

From the aggressive Voracious Reader strategies to the hype of the new dual-class cards, here are 10 powerful Hearthstone decks, one for each class, using new Scholomance Academy cards.

Demonic Midrange

Class: Demon Hunter

2x (1) Battlefiend

2x (1) Demonic Companion

2x (1) Guardian Augmerchant

2x (1) Spirit Jailer

2x (1) Twin Slice

2x (2) Manafeeder Panthara

2x (2) Soul Shear

2x (2) Umberwing

1x (3) Ace Hunter Kreen

2x (3) Satyr Overseer

1x (4) Kayn Sunfury

2x (4) Marrowslicer

1x (4) Star Student Stelina

2x (4) Vilefiend Trainer

2x (5) Soulshard Lapidary

2x (6) Skull of Gul’dan

1x (7) Soulciologist Malicia

Deck code: AAECAea5AwTj1APaxgOD0APP0gMN98gDgtAD3r4DzNID4LwD+84DzdIDi7oD+cgD0c0D6dID1NID2cYDAA==

With a strong debut in its freshman expansion, Demon Hunter players likely expect its sophomore experience to continue that trend in Scholomance Academy. While there are potential hyper-aggressive builds that focus on Voracious Reader and Glide as refuel potential, this midrange list aims to hit more consistent curves and threaten opponents with wide boards.

This deck uses the aggressive half of the Warlock/Demon Hunter Soul Fragment shell to provide ample threats at all stages of the game.

Classic Ramp Druid

Class: Druid

2x (0) Innervate

2x (0) Lightning Bloom

2x (1) Nature Studies

2x (2) Wrath

2x (3) Wild Growth

2x (4) Escaped Manasaber

2x (4) Germination

2x (4) Overgrowth

2x (4) Swipe

2x (5) Twilight Runner

1x (6) Forest Warden Omu

2x (6) Nourish

2x (7) Guardian Animals

1x (7) Kael’thas Sunstrider

2x (7) Overflow

2x (7) Winguard Guardian

1x (9) Malygos

Deck code: AAECAZICBOQIo9EDrroDtAMN/gHw1AObzgPEBoS2A+a6A+i6A0De0QNfk9ED26UD/7UDAA==

Token Druid and Combo Druid are both being pushed in this expansion. But the most prominent and powerful decks will look to go back to Druid’s classic roots: Ramp Druid. With the power of an unnerfed Innervate in the form of Lightning Bloom and a Nature Studies to consistently find powerful tools, Druid is looking like a strong contender for this expansion.

The playstyle for Ramp Druid is easy to grasp. Spend the early game accruing as much mana as possible with Ramp, then plop down one threat after another. While the potential to create a large Germination combo with Omu and Malygos is there, this list’s main focus isn’t aiming to finish the opponent with a one-turn kill.

Dragonbeast Highlander

Class: Hunter

1x (1) Demonic Companion

1x (1) Rapid Fire

1x (1) Tour Guide

1x (1) Tracking

1x (1) Trueaim Crescent

1x (2) Wolpertinger

1x (2) Corrosive Breath

1x (2) Explosive Trap

1x (2) Freezing Trap

1x (3) Pack Tactics

1x (3) Phase Stalker

1x (3) Scavenger’s Ingenuity

1x (4) Snake Trap

1x (4) Zephrys the Great

1x (4) Ace Hunter Kreen

1x (5) Desert Spear

1x (5) Diving Gryphon

1x (5) Primordial Explorer

1x (5) Shan’do Wildclaw

1x (5) Stormhammer

1x (6) Unleash the Hounds

1x (6) Zixor, Apex Predator

1x (6) Dragonbane

1x (7) Escaped Manasaber

1x (7) Evasive Feywing

1x (7) Krolusk Barkstripper

1x (8) Rotnest Drake

1x (7) Evasive Wyrm

1x (7) Dinotamer Brann

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

Deck code: AAECAR8egtAD7JYDm80DlwjhzgOizgOKrQPJBIcEpLkD+68D/7oDxwP8owPj1APkpAOOrQP+rwPB0AOLrQPbCYO5A4ewA4S2A/+wA+TMA6+3A4WxA6alA5GxAwAA

Hunter was a consistent threat on the ladder last expansion due to its powerhouse Highlander list. While Beast and Egg Deathrattle strategies are getting pushed in this expansion, Highlander Hunter still has potent tools it can adopt from Scholomance Academy to stay fresh.

While the Highlander Hunter for the last couple of expansions had a major emphasis on Dragons, this list splits its focus into adding more powerful Beast tools. Since this deck takes strong aspects from each minion type, the refuel potential will always be constant.

Tempo Mage

Class: Mage

2x (1) Arcane Missiles

1x (1) Brain Freeze

2x (1) Lab Partner

2x (1) Magic Trick

2x (1) Ray of Frost

2x (1) Wand Thief

1x (2) Astromancer Solarian

1x (2) Bloodmage Thalnos

2x (2) Cram Session

2x (2) Frostbolt

2x (2) Loot Hoarder

2x (2) Sorcerer’s Apprentice

2x (2) Starscryer

2x (3) Firebrand

1x (4) Potion of Illusion

1x (5) Mozaki, Master Duelist

1x (5) Ras Frostwhisper

1x (5) Vectus

1x (7) Archmage Antonidas

Deck code: AAECAf0ECMfOA427A+0F5dEDkssD0M4DitIDuAgLtASFzQP/nQOfmwOk0QP30QOWBfsB5gT3uAP4zAMA

With Potion of Illusion’s inclusion, players were excited to see potential Combo Mage decks return to Standard. But Combo Mage may be difficult to pilot properly due to all of the aggressive decks and combo disruptor cards running around. Instead of trying to assemble combo pieces, this Tempo Mage list wants to get on the board fast and use massive Spell Damage amplification cards to finish off the opponent. Once a sizable board has been accrued, you can use Potion of Illusion to refuel for future turns to close out the game.

This deck features a neutral Deathrattle draw engine using the new Vectus to have an alternate way to draw cards outside of Cram Session turns.

Lightforged Scholomance

Class: Paladin

2x (0) First Day of School

2x (1) Aldor Attendant

2x (2) Argent Braggart

2x (2) Hand of A’dal

2x (2) Libram of Wisdom

1x (2) Murgur Murgurgle

2x (2) Shotbot

2x (3) Gift of Luminance

2x (3) Goody Two-Shields

1x (3) Lord Barov

2x (3) Underlight Angling Rod

2x (4) Consecration

1x (4) High Abbess Alura

1x (4) Lightforged Zealot

2x (5) Aldor Truthseeker

1x (7) Lightforged Crusader

2x (9) Libram of Hope

Deck code: AAECAZ8FBPy4A5PQA8PRA5uuAw2ezQP9uAPg0QPKwQPruQONtgOnywPK0QP7uAPcA5yuA+y5A+q5AwA=

Pure Paladin is an archetype that’s been growing steadily more popular while all the classes around it have been getting nerfed in Ashes of Outland. With one of its weaknesses—a lack of early one drops—getting shored up, Pure Paladin is hoping to vie for a stronger spot on the tier list. High Abbess is a card that can have powerful high roll potential if you can hit your expensive spells, even gaining a free 8/8 Divine Shield with Taunt after you cast a cheap spell.

Tempo Priest

Class: Priest

2x (0) Raise Dead

2x (1) Beaming Sidekick

2x (1) Frazzled Freshman

1x (1) Reliquary of Souls

2x (1) Grandmummy

2x (2) Kul Tiran Chaplain

2x (2) Power Word: Feast

2x (2) Sethekk Veilweaver

2x (2) Apotheosis

2x (3) Dragonmaw Overseer

2x (3) Gift of Luminance

1x (3) Mindflayer Kaarhj

2x (3) Wretched Reclaimer

2x (4) Cabal Acolyte

1x (4) Disciplinarian Gandling

1x (7) Galakrond, the Unspeakable

Deck code: AAECAa0GBM6+A4WtA+fRA8jAAw3XzgP9pwParAO70QOtpQOk1QO00QObugOvugPpugOnywO2pQPj0QMA

Both Galakrond and Highlander Priest had strong showings during Ashes of Outland—and they’ll continue to be powerful going into this expansion. But this list shows a potential new contender: Tempo Priest. While Tempo Priest has been historically weak outside of Divine Spirit Inner Fire lists, this new era of Tempo Priest has a lot of early options to fight for the board quickly and keep healthy minions.

If the deck runs out of cards early, the single Galakrond at the top of the curve can grant Priest immense value for free, especially against slower controlling decks.

Tempo Rogue

Class: Rogue

2x (0) Backstab

2x (1) Deadly Poison

1x (1) Pharoah Cat

2x (1) Secret Passage

2x (1) Spymistress

2x (1) Wand Thief

2x (2) Eviscerate

2x (2) Skyvateer

2x (2) Transfer Student

2x (3) Edwin VanCleef

2x (3) Greyheart Sage

1x (3) Hooked Scimitar

2x (3) Vulpera Toxinblade

1x (4) Infiltrator Lilian

2x (4) Waggle Pick

2x (5) Cutting Class

Deck code: AAECAaIHArICq9IDDrQBywP1pwOqywO5uAOk0QOIB5u2A8PMA8+5A/+lA4jQA4mbA/fUAwA=

Galakrond Rogue was a deck that powered through Standard for two expansions in a row since its introduction in Descent of Dragons. The free value it gained from Invoked Lackeys and cheap draws from Galakrond himself was hard for other decks to keep up with. And now, with Secret Passage, Tempo Rogue has an alternate way to gain more opportunities to draw cards for a low mana cost.

Spell Damage Shaman

Class: Shaman

2x (0) Lightning Bloom

2x (1) Ethereal Augmerchant

2x (1) Lightning Bolt

2x (1) Bloodmage Thalnos

2x (2) Diligent Notetaker

2x (2) Rune Dagger

2x (2) Spellbook Binder

2x (2) Arcane Watcher

1x (3) Instructor Fireheart

1x (3) Lady Vashj

2x (3) Lava Burst

2x (3) Marshspawn

2x (3) Molten Blast

2x (4) Serpentshrine Portal

2x (4) Squallhunter

1x (5) Ras Frostwhisper

2x (5) Steward of Scrolls

Deck code: AAECAaoIBO0FnM4D5LgD0M4DDfDUA+C+A/kD4cwDpssDwZgDrpsD4AaYuQPOzgPbuAOsrQOTzQMA

Shaman is hurting from a weak showing during the Ashes of Outland expansion, even after receiving buffs. But with the powerful tools they obtained in Scholomance Academy, a Spell Damage focused Shaman build is looking to pull this class out of the low tiers and into contender status.

Zoo Lock

Class: Warlock

2x (0) Raise Dead

2x (1) Beaming Sidekick

2x (1) Flame Imp

2x (1) Sinister Deal

2x (1) Soulfire

2x (1) Spirit Jailer

1x (1) Tour Guide

1x (1) Voidwalker

2x (2) EVIL Genius

2x (2) Expired Merchant

2x (2) Transfer Student

2x (3) Magic Carpet

2x (3) Neverset Thrasher

1x (4) Disciplinarian Gandling

2x (4) Diseased Vulture

2x (8) Flesh Giant

Deck code: AAECAf0GApvNA+fRAw7XzgP9pwPCCPqkA84HzNIDMIidA/2kA8PMA7WfA/ukA4GlA8HRAwA=

Warlock had a couple of viable decks in the last expansion, such as Discard Zoo and Control Quest. This Zoo List tries to revive the self-damage strategy introduced with Savior of Uldum and combine it with the new cards from Scholomance Academy, like Flesh Giant and Raise Dead.

Big Ripper Commencement Warrior

Class: Warrior

2x (1) Shield Slam

2x (1) Sword and Board

2x (2) Corsair Cache

2x (2) Slam

2x (3) Bladestorm

2x (3) Coerce

2x (3) Shield Block

2x (4) Reaper’s Scythe

2x (5) Brawl

2x (5) Cutting Class

2x (7) Commencement

1x (7) Gorehowl

1x (8) Deathwing, Mad Aspect

2x (8) Troublemaker

1x (9) Rattlegore

1x (10) Colossus of the Moon

Deck code: AAECAQcEqgbfrQOr1APfqQMNogT2wgPAuQOyCLi5A4rQA/8H48wDS/fUA9LRA6fOA5aUAwA=

Midrange Tempo-focused Warrior was the best deck this class had in the last expansion. This deck looks to highlight the potential of a slower Warrior list that could pop up. Control Warrior has been a classic archetype since the dawn of Hearthstone. A similar strategy of solely using big minions existed during the Kobolds and Catacombs expansion to highlight the Recruit mechanic.

The strategy of this deck is simple. Remove all threats the opponent throws at you with spells and weapons, then grind out your opponent with high-value minions and spells like Dimensional Ripper or Commencement.

Look out for meta changes

While these lists are mainly speculative, there are many changes in the meta that can happen, including card balance updates and counters to the decks that appear to be the strongest.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion will be released on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion before it releases in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.