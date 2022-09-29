The best puns from Hearthstone’s Maw and Disorder mini-set

As the title of the mini-set shows, Hearthstone’s developers went all-on on law-related dad jokes in this latest content release. For content connoisseurs of wordplay, some of them are nothing short of excellent while others are only worthy of an eye roll.

They can be especially awesome if you have a little understanding of the criminal justice system. Here are the most painful (and therefore the best) puns from Hearthstone’s new batch of cards.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Imp-oster

We mean, come on. This is the perfect, wince-inducing dad joke for a card that pretends to be an imp. It’s one of the least law-y puns in the set, but it’s a layup, one that was perfectly executed by the devs.

Order in the Court

This is just the perfect name for the card. It’s a busted tool for Paladin, Lorekeeper Polkelt’s effect bundled into a two-mana spell alongside a bonus card draw. It literally reorders your deck according to card cost. So there’s Order in the Court. Haha. Get it?

Attorney-At-Maw

Just like the mini-set’s title (riffing on Law and Order in the form of Maw and Disorder), this card relies on Warcraft lore to turn Law into Maw. It’s a bit forced, but the card art really makes it work alongside the other minions of this ilk. The effect isn’t too shabby, either.

Dew Process

It’s impossible to read this card’s name without an audible groan upon realizing the joke. Dew, as in due process, really? How could you do this to poor, unsuspecting Hearthstone players? The effect doesn’t line up as well with the name as it does in the case of Order in the Court, but the pun is so much more painful that it makes up for it in the end.

Habeas Corpses

Here it is, the big one, the most painful of them all. It does take a pinch of Latin knowledge to fully decipher though. Habeas corpus, the original statement, literally means “that you have the body” (or “bring the body”), a remedy for unlawful imprisonment.

Here, you take the corpse of a previously deceased minion and bring it forth to the battlefield, giving it Rush—but since it’s a corpse, it dies at the end of the turn. It is absolutely perfect. The effect isn’t super consistent or strong, but the naming is fantastic.

Hearthstone’s developers never went all-in on a single set of puns across an entire content release the way they did here—seeing these results, they should do it more often.