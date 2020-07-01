The best decks to beat the Trial by Felfire adventure challenge in Hearthstone

Here are some decks that are best to tackle the extra challenge in the Outland to gain Golden Kael’thas.

The third week of the Summer Felfire Festival has arrived, and with it comes the Trial by Felfire Challenge mode. Instead of the 17 battles fans faced last week, there are nine new encounters to take on.

Completing the Trial by Felfire Challenge grants you a golden version of Kael’thas Sunstrider and a couple of packs for doing four attempts of the challenge mode. Here’s the best way to tackle each boss of the Trial by Felfire to attain victory and how to claim your golden Kael’thas:

Boss one – Doom Lord Kazzak

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

True to his World of Warcraft counterpart, Doom Lord Kazzak has absurd amounts of sustain, similar to Baltharak from the Story version of Trial by Felfire. The best way to tackle this is to bring a mid-range deck that focuses on making taller boards as opposed to wider token-based ones. Highlander Druid is a fun option to tackle this fight since oftentimes you can develop a strong enough board that will survive against Doom Lord Kazzak, and eventually you can use Alexstraza to bring him into lethal range.

Highlander Ramp

Class: Druid

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

1x (1) Strength in Numbers

1x (2) Breath of Dreams

1x (2) Dreamway Guardians

1x (2) Power of the Wild

1x (2) Rising Winds

1x (2) Wrath

1x (2) Zephrys the Great

1x (3) BEEEES!!!

1x (3) Imprisoned Satyr

1x (3) Scalerider

1x (3) Wild Growth

1x (4) Archmage Vargoth

1x (4) Evasive Feywing

1x (4) Frizz Kindleroost

1x (4) Overgrowth

1x (4) Swipe

1x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp

1x (5) Cobalt Spellkin

1x (5) Elise the Enlightened

1x (5) Starfall

1x (6) Emerald Explorer

1x (6) Evasive Wyrm

1x (6) Nourish

1x (6) Starfire

1x (7) Evasive Drakonid

1x (7) Marsh Hydra

1x (7) Overflow

1x (8) Twin Tyrant

1x (9) Alexstrasza

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

AAECAbSKAx5AVl/3A8UEtwbEBuQI1pkDypwDr6ID9KID/KMD26UDl60DsK0D/a0DjK4D3q8DiLAD57AD/7ADgbEDhbEDh7EDkbED+bUD5LoD6LoD7boDAAA=

Boss two – Gruul the Dragonkiller

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Since Gruul is forcibly taxed to do an expensive arcane missiles each turn, developing a board with high health and being able to reliably heal it while developing will let you get ahead. Dragon Hunter is good since you can always create moderate-sized threats each turn while pushing tons of damage against Gruul.

Secret Dragon

Class: Hunter

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

2x (1) Blazing Battlemage

2x (1) Dwarven Sharpshooter

2x (2) Corrosive Breath

2x (2) Explosive Trap

2x (2) Faerie Dragon

2x (2) Freezing Trap

2x (2) Pack Tactics

2x (2) Phase Stalker

2x (3) Primordial Explorer

2x (3) Scalerider

2x (3) Stormhammer

1x (4) Dragonbane

2x (4) Evasive Feywing

2x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp

2x (5) Rotnest Drake

1x (6) Evasive Wyrm

AAECAR8Ch7ADhbEDDocEyQThBIqtA4utA/muA/uvA/yvA/6vA+ewA/+wA4exA6+3A6S5AwA=

As long as you keep out developing his board since Gruul will always be two mana behind you, this fight is ultimately trivial. Gruul has Warrior-removal tools, ranging from Brawl to Sleep with the Fishes, so if you develop a board, make sure not to lose too much in an AoE clear that would make you lose all steam if you were to lose too hard to them.

Boss three – Magtheridon

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

The main gimmick with Magtheridon’s fight are his Manticron Cubes provided with his Blast Nova hero power. The cubes are 3/5 minions that cannot declare an attack. But if Magtheridon tries to Blast Nova while he has three cubes on the field, he will deal 10 damage to your hero. The best way to tackle this boss is to play an aggressive weapon-based deck that can get on the board quickly and allows your own face to trade into cubes to outrace Magtheridon and keep the cubes in a manageable spot.

An aggressive version of Lightforged Paladin is a strong bet since you can use Paladin buffs to get value trades against the Manticron Cubes and Lightforged Zealot gives you a 4/2 minion alongside a Truesilver, which provides extra chances to stay ahead on board.

Lightforged Aggro

Class: Paladin

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

2x (1) Aldor Attendant

2x (1) Blessing of Might

2x (1) Brazen Zealot

2x (1) Imprisoned Sungill

2x (1) Noble Sacrifice

2x (1) Righteous Cause

2x (2) Air Raid

2x (2) Hand of A’dal

2x (2) Libram of Wisdom

1x (2) Murgur Murgurgle

2x (2) Shotbot

2x (3) Sky Claw

2x (3) Underlight Angling Rod

2x (4) Blessing of Kings

2x (4) Lightforged Zealot

1x (7) Lightforged Crusader

AAECAaToAgKbrgP8uAMORsgErwfIpAOMrQOHrgOcrgONtgOWtgPIuAP7uAP9uAPruQPKwQMA

In a last-ditch effort, if you’re healthy enough and trying to fish for a lethal on Magtheridon over two turns, you could let three cubes sit on the board and face tank the 10 damage.

Boss four – Supremus

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Supremus is a mix of Warlock and Shaman using Demons, Elementals, and AoE clears from both classes. The main challenge with Supremus is making sure your board is never at one health at any time, since whenever Supremus begins his turn, he hits all of your minions with one damage. If any minions die then Supremus summons a 6/6 Infernal, this much tempo loss will make you lose the game more often than not.

To counter this, Galakrond Priest is fairly good against Supremus because you can always heal any of your weaker minions while also developing stronger minions and easily removing any Supremus’ big minions. There is also a slight chance that you can steal AoE clears from Supremus with effects light Thoughtsteal and Madame Lazul.

Dragonkrond

Class: Priest

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

2x (1) Disciple of Galakrond

2x (1) Renew

2x (2) Penance

2x (2) Sethekk Veilweaver

2x (2) Shadow Word: Death

2x (2) Thoughtsteal

2x (2) Wild Pyromancer

2x (3) Apotheosis

2x (3) Breath of the Infinite

1x (3) Madame Lazul

1x (3) Shadow Madness

2x (4) Fate Weaver

2x (5) Shield of Galakrond

2x (5) Time Rip

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

1x (7) Galakrond, the Unspeakable

1x (7) Soul Mirror

1x (8) Murozond the Infinite

AAECAZ/HAgbcAeubA46xA+O0A8i+A8jAAwwe9gfTCpmpA9esA9qsA/KsA/6uA82vA5O6A5u6A6+6AwA=

Boss five – Teron Gorefiend

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

One of the largest difficulty spikes to occur in the challenge mode, Teron Gorefiend, not only has a fearsome hero power, but also a very strong deck to synergize with it. His deck is filled with Death Knight cards that were found from the Lich King legendary in the Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion. His Hero Power is an automatic two-mana tax that summons a 4/4 Shadowy Construct which deals three damage to you whenever one of your minions dies.

While the Hero Power is busted, the game supplies you with three zero-costed Vengeful Spirit spells, which instantly kill all copies of Shadowy Constructs. This gives you an opportunity for some breathing room to come back onto the board. There are two ways to use this spell: either use each copy early to prevent Teron Gorefiend from using his Shadowy Constructs to value trade, or wait for two or three to build up at a time and get value from each copy of Vengeful Spirits.

A standard Reno Mage list is recommended since the list can develop multiple threats while answering all different kinds of boards.

Reno

Class: Mage

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

1x (1) Arcane Breath

1x (1) Ray of Frost

1x (2) Ancient Mysteries

1x (2) Apexis Smuggler

1x (2) Astromancer Solarian

1x (2) Frostbolt

1x (2) Sorcerer’s Apprentice

1x (2) Zephrys the Great

1x (3) Arcane Intellect

1x (3) Counterspell

1x (3) Flame Ward

1x (3) Imprisoned Observer

1x (3) Mirror Entity

1x (3) Netherwind Portal

1x (3) Scalerider

1x (4) Archmage Vargoth

1x (4) Azure Explorer

1x (4) Fireball

1x (4) Twilight Drake

1x (5) Cobalt Spellkin

1x (5) Malygos, Aspect of Magic

1x (6) Blizzard

1x (6) Dragoncaster

1x (6) Evasive Wyrm

1x (6) Reno the Relicologist

1x (7) Flamestrike

1x (9) Alexstrasza

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

1x (10) Kalecgos

1x (10) Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron

AAECAf0EHnHDAbsCyQOrBMUE5gSWBewHjQjWmQOfmwOKngPCoQP8owOSpAO/pAP0qwP1rAP6rAPwrwOBsQOFsQOHsQORsQPhtgPCuAPDuAONuQONuwMAAA==

Boss six – Mother Shahraz

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Similar to her story version, Mother Shahraz has a powerful hero power which lets her clear minions with ease on her turn and slow any progress you can make in killing her on your turns. Whenever you try to attack Shahraz, always try to attack with weak attack and high health minions first. One deck that helps with this strategy is Shaman, since they try to get value trades and can evolve their wounded minions into stronger ones that can threaten Shahraz.

Evolve Galakrond

Class: Shaman

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

2x (0) Mutate

2x (1) Sludge Slurper

2x (1) Storm’s Wrath

2x (2) EVIL Cable Rat

2x (2) EVIL Totem

2x (2) Explosive Evolution

2x (3) Bogstrok Clacker

2x (3) Desert Hare

2x (4) Devoted Maniac

2x (5) Boggspine Knuckles

2x (5) Faceless Corruptor

2x (5) Shield of Galakrond

2x (6) Corrupt Elementalist

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

1x (7) Galakrond, the Tempest

2x (9) Mogu Fleshshaper

AAECAfe5AgLjtAPTwAMOtJEDtJcDxpkD1KUD+aUD2KkDta0Dua0D/q4Dqq8DgrEDorYD3bgD4bgDAA==

Boss seven – Lady Vashj

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Lady Vashj is a daunting Shaman opponent which starts with extra mana crystals and has a powerful Hero Power which can deal three damage to one of your minions and draw her a card if it survives. This lets her develop boards faster than you while also answering any tiny boards you may attempt to muster towards her.

A Stealth Galakrond Rogue is good against this due to the fact that your minions cannot be targeted, and you can use early stealth minions to destroy any of her medium sized threats.

Stealthy Galakrond

Class: Rogue

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

2x (0) Backstab

2x (1) Pharaoh Cat

2x (1) Praise Galakrond!

2x (1) Spymistress

2x (2) Ashtongue Slayer

2x (2) Eviscerate

2x (2) Skyvateer

1x (3) Akama

1x (3) Edwin VanCleef

2x (3) EVIL Miscreant

2x (3) Seal Fate

2x (3) SI:7 Agent

2x (4) Devoted Maniac

2x (5) Shield of Galakrond

1x (6) Flik Skyshiv

1x (6) Heistbaron Togwaggle

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

1x (7) Galakrond, the Nightmare

AAECAYO6AgayApKXA8GuA+O0A9K5A8vAAwy0AYgH3QiPlwP1pwO5rgP+rgOqrwPOrwObtgO5uAO6uAMA

If you fail to develop a curve early it may warrant an early reset, especially since she can drop Flame Wreathed Faceless and put you on a fast clock.

Boss eight – Kael’thas Sunstrider

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Kael’thas Sunstrider is the fastest PvE race that you’ll have to deal with in this adventure, since every time he casts a spell he adds a five-costed Pyroblast to his deck. That means your health breakpoint matters and you should try to be above 10 health when he’s past five mana, or 20 health when he’s nearing 10 mana. A modified Zoo list which includes Enhanced Dreadlord to give you late game lifesteal and a taunt which can absorb removal is your best bet at defeating Kael’thas. Since Zoo can get on the board fairly quickly, Kael’thas will have to use most of his spells to deal with your minions as opposed to your face.

Enhanced Zoo

Class: Warlock

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

2x (1) Beaming Sidekick

2x (1) Fiendish Servant

2x (1) Flame Imp

2x (1) Soulfire

2x (1) Voidwalker

2x (2) EVIL Genius

2x (2) Expired Merchant

2x (2) Knife Juggler

2x (3) Darkglare

2x (3) Dragonblight Cultist

2x (3) Neferset Thrasher

2x (3) Questing Adventurer

2x (4) Fiendish Rites

1x (4) Veiled Worshipper

1x (7) Galakrond, the Wretched

2x (8) Enhanced Dreadlord

AAECAcn1AgLqrAPxvwMOMJcGzgexCMIIiJ0D+6QD/aQD/acD6KwD068DsLYDxLkDy7kDAA==

A card unique to Kael’thas, Gravity Lapse, is one to take note of since it returns all of your minions to your hand and makes them two mana more expensive. This is always a factor to consider when you’re developing a wide enough board.

Boss final – Illidan Stormrage

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Similar to his story-based version, this challenge mode Illidan’s Burning Rage provides a conundrum that happens every time he swings with his hero. Similar to ladder, Warrior has a fairly good match up against Demon Hunter, and this glorified story version of Demon Hunter isn’t too different. Armorsmith and Bomb Wrangler provide both sustain and threats whenever Illidan AoEs your board or plays Priestess of Fury or Imprisoned Antaen. While this fight may take a couple of tries, proper play of your cards will always help, and throwing in any copies of Kobold Stickyfingers will always improve your odds.

Modified Warrior

Class: Warrior

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

2x (0) Inner Rage

2x (1) Risky Skipper

1x (1) Shield Slam

2x (1) Sky Raider

2x (2) Armorsmith

2x (2) Battle Rage

2x (2) Corsair Cache

1x (2) Zephrys the Great

1x (3) Ancharrr

2x (3) Bomb Wrangler

2x (3) Livewire Lance

2x (3) Warmaul Challenger

1x (4) Kargath Bladefist

1x (5) Captain Greenskin

1x (5) Harrison Jones

2x (6) Armored Goon

1x (7) Siamat

1x (8) Deathwing, Mad Aspect

1x (9) Alexstrasza

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

Closing Thoughts

While all of these lists are unique classes for each encounter, you can always use the same class, or even same list for most of these encounters. As long as you can identify if aggro, mid-range, or control are best for each encounter, you will find success in the long run for this challenge mode, and you can claim a golden Kael’thas.

The Felfire Festival continues into tomorrow, July 1, where there will be one more legendary quest for playing the Tavern Brawl coming this Wednesday.