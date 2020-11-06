Tent Trasher unveiled for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

If you’re a fan of Dragons, you’re going to love the latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion. Tent Trasher is here and he looks nasty.

Tent Trasher is a five-cost 5/5 Dragon-type Warrior minion with Rush. What makes Tent Trasher so threatening, however, is his additional effect. Tent Trasher costs one less mana to play for each friendly minion with a unique minion type. That means, odds are, you’ll be cheating out Tent Trasher to do some trashing long before you have five mana.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Warrior has always aimed to embody the fantasy of the “beat em’ up” class, whether it’s by way of Pirates, Dragons, or Bombs. Many of the cards we’ve seen coming to Warrior with Madness at the Darkmoon Faire are in-your-face, Rush minions.

Tent Trasher would, for example, go well with the newly revealed Warrior Legendary, E.T.C., God of Metal. The new Legendary version of the best Tauren musician of all time has an effect that deals two direct damage to your opponent when a minion with Rush dies. With potential combos like this, expect Warrior to be swinging for the fences when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Nov. 17

You can also check out Hearthstone streamer Alliestrasza’s reveal video for Tent Trasher to hear her thoughts on the card.