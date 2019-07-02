Take a look at Hearthstone’s newest spell type, Plagues

The Hearthstone community is buzzing after learning about it’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

In the announcement trailer for Saviors of Uldum players were introduced to a variety of new mechanics, including a new spell type, Plagues.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Plagues spells are cards that wreak havoc indiscriminately, meaning they will affect every minion on the board. Plague cards will be available to the five classes associated with the League of EVIL. You can expect to see Plagues in use by Priest, Shaman, Warrior, Warlock, and Rogue players.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, its obvious Plague spells were designed to have a huge impact on a match. Take, for example, the above Priest card, Plague of Death. For nine mana Plague of Death allows you to Silence and Destroy all minions. Not only does this mean you’re wiping every minion on the board out of existence, but you’re also removing any keyword attached to them beforehand.

Imagine having a board full of Deathrattle minions, then your Priest opponent Silences and destroys them all with one spell. Not only is your board gone, setting you back drastically, but you also just lost a tremendous amount of value by not getting the benefits from your minion’s Deathrattles.

If you fancy yourself a Control player, then Plague cards will probably be right up your alley. Considering the tremendous power they have with their ability to affect the entire board, odds are most Plague cards will have a very high mana cost just like Plague of Death. Most aggressive archetypes probably won’t be interested in running such a high-cost spell, but Blizzard could always surprise us with a low-cost Plague that does something wacky.

Find out all the secrets Saviors of Uldum has in store when the expansion goes live Aug. 6.