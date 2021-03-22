Sword of the Fallen joining Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

Today is the final day of the card reveal season for Hearthstone’s newest expansion, Forged in the Barrens. And the latest card that’s been teased gives Secret Paladin another tool to add to its collection.

The newest card shown off is Sword of the Fallen, a Rare two-mana 1/3 Paladin weapon that casts a Secret from your deck after your hero swings with it equipped.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While no new Paladin Secrets have been shown off in the next expansion yet, the class will receive powerful Secrets thanks to the Core Set. With Avenge and Noble Sacrifice being dropped from the Sword of the Fallen, you’ll be able to bolster your board and control it thanks to the stat boosts and protection from attacks.

Once the Standard rotation happens with Forged in the Barrens’ release, the only other Secrets that will be within the format (outside of Avenge and Noble Sacrifice) will be Oh My Yogg! and Reckoning. But Sword of the Fallen’s reveal could suggest that at least one more viable Secret might be released within Forged in the Barrens or a future set this year.

Forged in the Barrens will become available on March 30. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.