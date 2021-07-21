Stormwind Turtles joins Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

The majestic capital city of the Alliance is the home to Hearthstone’s next expansion.

The latest card to join United in Stormwind is Stormwind Turtles, a six-cost Druid spell that summons two 2/7 Turtles with Taunt. It’s also Tradeable.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Stormwind Turtles is the perfect counter to aggressive early-game decks. For just six mana, it summons a massive 4/14 worth of stats. It acts as an impenetrable barrier for aggro, but it’s also dynamic and can fit into slower, more control-based decks.

The fact that Stormwind Turtles is tradeable is another added bonus. It can always be traded away if need be.

The card fits with decks like Big Spell Druid, synergizing with cards like Wild Growth, Overgrowth, and Ysiel Windsinger—a Legendary minion, introduced in Ashes of Outland, that makes your spells cost one mana.

Hearthstone’s upcoming United in Stormwind expansion is expected to hit the live servers on Aug. 3. But fans can pre-order the expansion in one of two bundles today.