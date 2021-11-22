Spring the Trap revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley

The cards are flowing for Fractured in Alterac Valley, Hearthstone’s next expansion.

The latest card to join the game is Spring the Trap, a four-cost Hunter spell that deals three damage to a minion and casts a Secret from your deck. If the spell deals exact lethal damage to a minion, it casts a second time.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Even without the Honorable Kill mechanic, Spring the Trap packs a punch. It comes with a tremendous amount of value, curving nicely into the midgame. The card is designed for slower-paced Hunter decks, swaying away from the aggression. It’s slow and steady, making it best suited for taking control of the board.

Fractured in Alterac Valley is set to launch on Dec. 7. But Hearthstone fans can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two bundles today. Stay tuned for more card reveals in the days and weeks leading up to the expansion.