Druid and Shaman Legendary Speakerback Girda joins Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

A total of 135 new cards are making their way to Hearthstone next month in Scholomance Academy.

The latest card to join the expansion is Speakerback Girda, a three-cost Druid and Shaman minion with one Attack, four Health, Rush, Windfury, and Spellburst. After using a spell for the first time, gain Attack and Health equal to the spell’s cost.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Without a spell, Speakerback Girda is nothing to write home about. Rush and Windfury are great, but its lack of damage and health make it practically useless. With a spell, though—especially a big spell—it has the potential to be deadly.

Speakerback Girda is suitable for decks full of spells. For Druid, there’s plenty of spells to make use of, but the same can’t be said for Shaman. There’s a possibility it could slot into control or Highlander Shaman decks, though Token Druid will likely be the better option.

Scholomance Academy drops on Aug. 6. Fans can already pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.