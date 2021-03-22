Southsea Scoundrel set to join Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

Hearthstone’s final card reveal stream for the Forged in the Barrens expansion was held earlier today and Pirate fans may have a potential favorite that flew under the radar.

Southsea Scoundrel is an Epic four-cost 5/5 Pirate minion with a Battlecry. The Scoundrel’s Battlecry will allow you to Discover a card in your opponent’s deck, then your opponent also gets to draw their version. The Scoundrel is one of many Pirates that have been revealed leading up to the release of Forged in the Barrens.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re a fan of the Pirate archetype in general, it looks like you could have plenty of fun in the Forged in the Barrens meta. Southsea Scoundrel specifically looks like she could be a mainstay in more than just Pirate decks. The Scoundrel’s Discover Battlecry is like something you’d expect to see from a Rogue minion more so than a neutral minion.

Expect the Scoundrel to find a home in Discover-heavy Rogue decks, as well as just Pirate decks in general. Warrior, in particular, has had a large number of Pirate minions revealed for Forged in the Barrens. So if you’re a true swashbuckler, expect to spend some time with the class next month.

You can check out Southsea Scoundrel and all of the new Pirates when Forged in the Barrens launches on March 30.

