Soul Mirror Legendary spell revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion

The card reveal stream for Hearthstone‘s Ashes of Outland expansion is now live and we just learned about a new Legendary Priest spell.

Soul Mirror is a seven-cost Priest spell that summons copies of enemy minions and then causes them to attack their copies.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Priest is a class that’s getting totally revamped going into Ashes of Outland. If the new cards we’ve seen thus far are any indication, the upgraded version of Priest will be a force to be reckoned with.

Soul Mirror will provide an incredibly powerful board clear for Priest but could do even more in theory. You can use Soul Mirror to copy your opponent’s minions that have Deathrattles, for example. That will allow you to clear their minions and get the same Deathrattle benefits that they do.

Part of Priest’s class fantasy is their ability to use their opponent’s mind against them. Now you can use their soul against them, too.

You can check out all of the new Priest goodies when Ashes of Outland goes live on April 7.